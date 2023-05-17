Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Union Bank of India partners with Intellect to bolster transaction banking with an advanced Cash Management System built on eMACH.ai  

Union Bank of India partners with Intellect to bolster transaction banking with an advanced Cash Management System built on eMACH.ai  

News
By Express Computer
0 72

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native, future-ready multi product FinTech company for the world’s leading financial and insurance clients, announced that Union Bank of India (UBI) has chosen Cash Management System built on eMACH.ai to automate and  elevate their enterprise-wide cash flows. This strategic partnership with Intellect will provide UBI  with a fully-integrated Cash & Payments Management platform, which is expected to enhance the  experience and operational efficiency of their corporate and SME customers. 

Union Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks of the country, with the Government of  India holding 83.49% in the Bank’s total share capital, has a network of 8,870 domestic branches,  11,200+ ATMs, and 8200+ Business Correspondents Points serving over 153+ million customers. The  bank is committed to transforming into a digital-forward bank that pioneers the digitisation of all  banking processes and services. The bank recognises that it is not just a bank but also a technology  company and has begun modernising its core technologies to achieve its goal. The bank is also  adopting a customer-journey thinking approach to understand how customers would experience its  applications. 

Through this implementation, Intellect is focused on streamlining the cash management and end-to end mandate management business, to provide a seamless solution that enables the bank to identify  and address complex regulatory and compliance concerns comprehensively. Intellect’s innovative  products for corporate, commercial, and SME clients, will help the bank to enhance its customer friendliness through technology and achieve its goal of becoming the most customer-centric bank. 

With the help of Intellect’s Cash Management System, UBI will enhance its agility aiding user  experience. The platform enables the bank to update and expand its cash management offering by  providing a total crack sales solution, design of the overall approach, positioning, and providing the  bank with the necessary digital support. The solutions will help the bank become more competitive,  streamline internal processes and, in turn, generate additional revenue streams. 

Commenting about the deal win, Ramanan S V, Chief Executive Officer, India  and South Asia, Intellect Design Arena Limited said, “We are proud to partner with such a prestigious Tier 1 public sector bank in India to accelerate  their digital transformation. With Intellect’s API-first technology, the bank can  innovate with speed, ease, and efficiency to meet the evolving needs of its  cash management and transaction banking transformations. The selection by  Union Bank of India for this crucial project attests to our technology  leadership and the shared vision of making banking better.” 

Intellect will enable UBI to achieve an impeccable cash management process, boosting operational  efficiency and scalability. By providing a fully integrated transaction banking platform, Intellect  developed a solutions ecosystem that delivers seamless customer experience powered by the  award-winning front-end Contextual Banking Experience (CBX) platform with the ability to deploy 

new customers quickly, handle large volumes of transactions, improve operational efficiency and  help reduce complexity and cost. 

Intellect’s Cash Management predicts and automates enterprise-wide cash flows through: 

  • Recommended actions that instantly address client needs and increase usage of the bank’s  products and services. 
  • Recommended offers that initiate cross-selling existing or new products and services. ● Real-time modelling of what-if scenarios and alerts to manage forecasts and enable early  detection of funding shortfalls, FX exposure and trapped liquidity. 
  • A clear calendar of payables and receivables with optimised options, such as automating  recurring payments, and delaying payments based on cash flow. 

Intellect recently launched eMACH.ai, the world’s largest and most comprehensive open finance  platform to design the future of banks and financial institutions. eMACH.ai is powered with 285 pre built microservices available on the cloud, and access to 1,214 APIs and 200 events to enable banks  to harness the power of AI and optimise operations.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image