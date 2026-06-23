UPES partners with Salesforce for AI engineering education

UPES has announced a collaboration with Salesforce to launch a specialised B.Tech computer science engineering programme focused on data science and enterprise AI technologies, alongside the establishment of a Salesforce Academia Centre of Excellence (CoE) on campus.

The initiative aims to equip students with skills in artificial intelligence, data analytics, enterprise platforms and digital transformation technologies, reflecting the growing demand for AI-ready talent across industries.

Industry-academia collaboration focuses on AI skills

As part of the collaboration, UPES and Salesforce have jointly developed a curriculum that integrates AI, enterprise applications, data platforms, analytics and automation technologies into the academic programme.

The new B.Tech. computer science engineering course with a specialisation in data science is designed to provide students with exposure to enterprise technologies from the early stages of their academic journey. The programme will incorporate learning pathways delivered through Trailhead, Salesforce’s digital learning platform, alongside access to industry-recognised certifications.

The partners stated that the initiative is intended to bridge the gap between academic learning and evolving industry requirements, particularly as organisations increase investments in AI and data-driven technologies.

Salesforce academia centre of excellence

A key component of the collaboration is the establishment of the Salesforce Academia Centre of Excellence at UPES.

The facility will serve as a hub for AI-focused learning, certification programmes, applied research, faculty development initiatives and industry engagement activities. The centre will include specialised laboratories and operate through a train-the-trainer model designed to help faculty members stay current with developments in AI and enterprise technologies.

Students will gain practical exposure to Salesforce platforms and technologies, including AI-enabled business applications, customer relationship management systems, analytics tools and data platforms.

Emphasis on practical learning and certifications

The programme follows a model described by the partners as “Co-create, Co-deliver and Co-certify”, moving beyond a traditional academic partnership by integrating industry participation directly into curriculum development and delivery.

Students will have access to enterprise technologies such as Salesforce Education Cloud, Data Cloud, Tableau and Agent Force capabilities as part of their coursework. The curriculum also includes opportunities for industry projects, internships, certification programmes and participation in Salesforce learning communities.

Industry observers note that employers are increasingly seeking graduates who possess both foundational engineering knowledge and practical experience with enterprise technology platforms, particularly in areas such as AI, data science and automation.

Growing demand for AI-ready talent

The announcement comes as organisations across sectors face growing demand for professionals with expertise in AI, data analytics and digital transformation technologies.

Educational institutions and technology companies are increasingly collaborating to develop programmes that align academic outcomes with workforce requirements. Such initiatives are becoming particularly relevant as AI adoption accelerates across industries, creating demand for new skills and roles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. (Dr.) Abhishek Sinha, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Success) at UPES, said the initiative is designed to prepare students for leadership roles in an AI-driven economy through a combination of academic learning and industry-recognised capabilities.

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director at Salesforce India, noted that AI is reshaping how organisations operate and that industry-academia partnerships will play an important role in developing the talent needed to support India’s ambitions as a global AI hub.

Supporting India’s digital workforce agenda

The collaboration reflects a broader trend towards closer engagement between higher education institutions and technology providers as organisations seek to address talent shortages in emerging technology domains.

As India continues to strengthen its position in AI, cloud computing and digital innovation, initiatives focused on workforce development are expected to play a critical role in building a pipeline of skilled professionals capable of supporting future technology-led growth.

The programme also aligns with UPES’ broader strategy of embedding AI and emerging technologies across teaching, research and innovation activities, as universities increasingly adapt curricula to prepare students for the changing nature of work in the digital economy.