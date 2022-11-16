Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Utimaco acquires Celltick; bringing easy-to-deploy Public Warning Systems to India

Utimaco acquires Celltick; bringing easy-to-deploy Public Warning Systems to India

News
By Express Computer
0 15

Utimaco, a leading global provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, announced the acquisition of Celltick. The latter is a global leader in Public Warning Systems (PWS), Mass Notification Systems (MNS), and the world’s largest CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) provider. With a local presence in Mumbai, Utimaco will now strive to introduce its Public Warning Systems in India through partnerships with telecom operators and state governments to broadcast alerts and safety messages in real time to subscribers’ mobile phones.

Recent natural disasters, health crises, and military conflicts have put a spotlight on the need for an efficient PWS, which allows public authorities to quickly alert the population and let them know of an ongoing crisis or imminent threat. Situations like the gas leak in Vizag, floods in Bangalore, lightning strikes across several states, or a Tsunami alert for coastal regions, are strong cases that need a PWS in India.

With over a billion telecom subscribers in India as of June 2022, the implementation of broadcast PWS systems through phones can significantly improve disaster management practices and also safeguard human lives during natural and man-made disasters.

Through the acquisition, Celltick’s expertise and leading technology and Utimaco’s strong international network in the telecommunications, governmental, and enterprise sectors, will enable the company to be a market leader with compelling offerings for Indian governments and customers in telecommunications and enterprise markets.

The MAGEN® (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notification) System is the leading cell broadcast solution for PWS and is already deployed in multiple countries around the globe and its MAGEN® CBC has been adopted by more than 70 mobile network operators worldwide. Recent references include PWS projects by the Govt of Denmark, Govt. of Qatar, and the Israel Defence Forces as well as the deployed national Cell Broadcast-based PWS for the Govt of Ukraine, to help protect the civilian population in the war in Ukraine. Currently, the company is in advanced stages of partnership with state governments in India.

Deval Sheth, Managing Director of Utimaco for the Asia Pacific region said, “Celltick has been a market leader in developing broadcast-based solutions and has a highly skilled team that ensures continuous innovation. We are excited to integrate their ease-to-deploy solutions such as phone-based broadcast PWS in the Indian market into our security solution portfolio. Always at the forefront of bringing the best solutions to telecommunications and enterprise partners, Utimaco is now looking to make a difference with a solution that can bring large-scale impact on human lives and reduce the socio-economic impact of disasters and calamities being witnessed in the country.”

On the announcement of the acquisition, Ronen Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Celltick said, “We are proud and honoured to be part of Utimaco. We have been focusing since inception on developing and marketing top-notch PWS and MNS products for governments, mobile network operators, and enterprises. The chemistry with Utimaco’s team was very clear at first sight, and we are looking forward to joining forces and further accelerating Utimaco’s growth”.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image