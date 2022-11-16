VMware Enables Customers to Shift from Cloud Chaos to Cloud Smart with MultiCloud Offerings

At VMware Explore 2022 Europe, VMware, Inc. announced innovations, new offerings, services, and expanded partnerships that further enable customers to optimize their journey to multi-cloud.

“VMware and its partners continue to deliver new innovative offerings to help customers benefit from a cloud-smart approach,” said Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware. “Customers recognize that a multi-cloud environment provides them a choice of clouds—sovereign and global—in which to run their apps. VMware is there every step of the way to help customers turn multi-cloud complexity into a competitive advantage.”

Raghuram added: “Digital transformation is top of mind for enterprises as they aim to accelerate their pace of innovation. We understand the challenges they face in terms of cost, cybersecurity, and energy consumption. We’re uniquely positioned to help them address those challenges through innovation and expanded partnerships.”

As organizations have embraced multi-cloud, they’ve encountered a big spike in complexity,

security challenges, and a skills shortage.(1) Despite the challenges, organizations have

accelerated multi-cloud use. (2) Together with its ecosystem partners, VMware is helping

organizations successfully adopt a “Cloud Smart” approach, with flexibility and choice across multiple clouds. Cloud-smart organizations have benefitted from their multi-cloud operations noting their enhanced competitiveness and top-line results.

For example, according to to research by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by VMware, 97 percent of cloud-smart organizations surveyed say their approach to multi-cloud has improved their revenue growth, and 96 percent say it has improved their profitability.(3) These learnings point to the impact of VMware Cross-Cloud services – which provide customers with the advantages of a cloud-smart approach by helping them choose the right cloud for the right app.

Accelerate Cloud Transformation and Extend to the Edge

VMware also announced offerings focused on helping enable customers to better run, scale, and secure enterprise workloads across private and public clouds and at the edge. Highlights include:

 With 25 partners globally, VMware Sovereign Cloud now features VMware Tanzu on

sovereign cloud, VMware Aria Operations Compliance pack for sovereign clouds, and

new open ecosystem solutions. These innovations will enable partners to deliver

services equivalent to those found in public clouds, while also better assuring data is

protected, compliant, and resident within national territories

 VMware’s next-generation SD-WAN solution, featuring a new SD-WAN Client, will

help enterprises more securely, reliably, and optimally deliver applications, data and

services—no matter where they reside—to the site, branch, and home, across any

network to any device.

 The new VMware Carbon Black XDR will advance lateral security by extending

VMware’s network visibility and detection to VMware Carbon Black Enterprise EDR,

significantly improve threat detection and prevention across endpoints and networks.

 The new VMware HCX+ and enhancements to the VMware NSX ALB PULSE Cloud

Service will help enterprises embrace the cloud operating model.

Build and Operate a Cloud Native Platform

VMware is announcing advancements to its VMware Tanzu cloud-native app portfolio and

VMware Aria cloud management platform. They combine to deliver a cloud-smart approach to cloud-native application development, delivery, and management that supports customers at every step of their journey, across any Kubernetes and across any cloud. Highlights include:

 The beta launch of VMware Image Builder, which automates the creation of secure,

trusted, and continuously maintained software artifacts in alignment with corporate

compliance standards.

 Availability of a new free offering of VMware Aria Hub powered by VMware Aria

Graph.

Empower the Hybrid Workforce

IT teams continue to deal with challenges in today’s hybrid work environment as employees use more devices, access more applications across more clouds and work from more locations than ever.

VMware is announcing new capabilities across its Anywhere Workspace platform to help further ease this management burden for IT teams and improve their productivity with automation. Updates include:

 VMware is broadening the coverage of its DEX solution to support Digital Employee

Experience Management (DEEM) for third-party managed Windows devices.

 The extension of Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator to enable automation

beyond device-based task-specific workflows within Workspace ONE to context-driven

ticketing workflows that span 3rd party IT systems.

 Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization

Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization through the Joint Authorization

Board (JAB) and received its Authority to Operate (ATO) in Civilian agencies.

VMware Cross-Cloud™ services Help Customers Navigate the Multi-Cloud Era

At VMware Explore Europe, VMware is unveiling enhanced offerings for VMware Cross-Cloud services to help customers navigate the multi-cloud era from cloud chaos to cloud smart.

VMware Cross-Cloud Services is a portfolio of cloud services that deliver a unified and simplified way to build, operate, access, and secure any application on any cloud from any device. VMware Cross-Cloud service pillars include

1) App Platform

2) Cloud Management

3) Cloud & Edge Infrastructure

4) Security & Networking

5) Anywhere Workspace.