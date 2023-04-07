Vedanta Appoints Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) to Drive Human Capital Strategies for Semiconductor Business

Vedanta announced the appointment of Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources (HR) for its semiconductor business. Lawrence will lead the overall human capital strategies for the business as the company looks at establishing a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit in India. He will be responsible for hiring the best global talent and building the company’s talent pipeline across multiple functions.

“We are pleased to welcome Lawrence,” said David Reed, CEO, Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL). “The entire world is watching as India takes the lead in establishing the country’s first semiconductor fab. With his rich experience in leading the Human Resources function for some of the top global semiconductor companies, Lawrence will play a key role in helping attract top talent to India.”

Lawrence has a broad technical background with more than 24 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, engaging in HR consultancy, business development and technology/process transfer and operations tech start-up.

Speaking about his new assignment, Lawrence said, “I am excited to join Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited. I look forward to bringing my industry knowledge and global experience in helping establish India’s first semiconductor fab.”

Lawrence joins Vedanta from Lighthouse Global Resources, where he was Global Strategic Director for semiconductor/technology practices. He has worked with the world’s leading fabless, foundries and technology companies for customized and total talent management solutions. His expertise includes executive leadership search, organizational and leadership development, employer branding and talent retention.

Lawrence has served as General Manager of Photronics Singapore, responsible for P&L and Operations. He began his career in 1999 with SSMC, a joint venture between Philips Semiconductor (now NXP) and TSMC, as part of the team responsible for the technology transfer of the Singapore 8” wafer fab start-up.

Lawrence earned his bachelor’s in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.