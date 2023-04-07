Exclusive Video Interview with Shekhar Sharma, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd & NTT Communications India Network Services Pvt. Ltd.
India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and the country has always been a promising land for our organisation, says Shekhar Sharma, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd & NTT Communications India Network Services Pvt. Ltd. In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Sharma further highlighted NTT’s strategy behind building data center parks, upcoming capacity addition, expansion to tier II cities, the opportunity for edge data centers in India, and more.