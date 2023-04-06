Exclusive Video Interview with Sanjay Chowdhry, CIO, Hamdard Laboratories

In an exclusive video interview Sanjay Chowdhry, CIO of popular Unani pharmaceutical company Hamdard discussed the company’s efforts to drive digital and automation at large. He has been able to make significant strides with modernizing the ERP system and implementing digital tools like RPA and applications to work faster. He believes that layering top-line digital applications is essential to improving a company’s bottom line. Recently, Hamdard has increased its presence on e-commerce and online platforms, significantly increasing access to its products, and placing most of them online.