Veeam named a leader in data resilience solutions in leading global research report

Veeam Software announced that global research firm, Forrester Research has positioned the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Resilience Solutions, Q4 2024. Veeam received the top score in the strategy category and the Customer Feedback marker indicating above-average customer feedback.

A Forrester Wave is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. In this report, Forrester evaluated nine data resilience solutions providers against 26 criteria across two categories – current offering, and strategy. Veeam received the top score in the strategy category, and highest possible score in the innovation, product roadmap and partner ecosystem criteria. In addition, Veeam received the Customer Feedback marker indicating above-average customer feedback relative to the other evaluated vendors. Customer feedback is a new aspect of the evaluation that includes speaking with up to three customers of each vendor.

“In a digital world, Data Resilience – ensuring data is always available no matter what happens – is critical to keeping your business running,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “More than 550,000 customers and 34,000 partners around the world rely on Veeam as the #1 global leader to deliver the industry’s most innovative and trusted Data Resilience solutions. With close to 15 significant product releases in the past 12 months, including the launch of Veeam Data Cloud, and Veeam Data Cloud Vault, Veeam is pioneering the next wave of innovation to ensure data is protected and available.”

According to the Forrester report, “Veeam Software is an excellent fit for enterprise customers that need flexible deployment options on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud to protect an array of applications and data.”

Veeam key offerings and capabilities evaluated in the Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solutions include:

Strategy: “Veeam has used its own in-house development as well as a series of targeted

acquisitions to create a fully featured enterprise data resilience platform. The company has

strengths in innovation, an aggressive roadmap, and a vibrant partner ecosystem. Some

highlights on its roadmap include a web-based UX refresh, expanded SaaS support prioritising Entra ID, vault provisioning enhancements, Coveware Proactive Threat Assessment, improved security analytics integration, and enhanced incident response workflows.”

Capabilities: “Veeam has wide support for many backup sources and restores targets with

strengths in Kubernetes and containers, common storage types and specific vendor storage systems, hyperscale IaaS coverage, and broad backup storage target support. It also shows strength in recovery to alternate infrastructure and automated testing for backups and restores.”

Customer feedback: “Customers enjoy Veeam’s flexible deployment options.”

The latest version of Veeam Data Platform provides a single platform that delivers data resilience across cloud, on-premises and hybrid platforms bringing together powerful data protection, secure migration, seamless cloud integration, and the industry’s most advanced end-to-end ransomware protection.

Veeam recently announced major updates to Veeam Data Cloud Vault, a fully-managed, secure, and cloud-based storage service that leverages the power of Microsoft Azure and simplifies storing backups of mission critical data and applications offsite for unmatched business resilience. This new release, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, introduces two new editions with low-cost, all-inclusive pricing that eliminates common forecasting and bill shock challenges for customer-managed cloud storage. Furthermore, a new enhancement to Veeam Data Vault is the integration with Veeam Data Platform, making it simpler for customers to streamline immutable, offsite backup for Veeam users.