Vertiv launches new AI Hub, featuring industry’s first AI reference design portfolio for critical digital infrastructure

While artificial intelligence (AI) use cases are growing at an unprecedented rate, expert information is scarce for pioneering data centres. Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recognizes this knowledge gap and the urgency of accessing this information, leading to the launch of their AI Hub. Partners, customers, and other website visitors will have access to expert information, reference designs and resources to successfully plan their AI-ready infrastructure.

The Vertiv AI Hub features white papers, industry research, tools, and power and cooling portfolios for retrofit and greenfield applications. The new reference design library demonstrates scalable liquid cooling and power infrastructure to support current and future chip sets from 10-140kW per rack.

Reflecting the rapid and continuous changes of the AI tech stack and the supporting infrastructure, the Vertiv AI Hub is a dynamic site that will be frequently updated with new content, including an AI Infrastructure certification program for Vertiv partners.

“Vertiv has a history of sharing new to world technology and insights for the data center industry,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. “We are committed to providing deep knowledge, the broadest portfolio, and expert guidance to enable our customers to be among the first to deploy energy-efficient AI power and cooling infrastructure for current and future deployments. Our close partnerships with leading chipmakers and innovative data center operators make us uniquely qualified to help our customers and partners on their AI journey.”

Sean Graham, research director, datacenters at IDC, noted, “Virtually every industry is exploring opportunities to drive business value through AI, but there are more questions than answers around how to deploy the infrastructure. A recognized infrastructure provider like Vertiv is valuable to businesses building an AI strategy and looking for a single source for information.”