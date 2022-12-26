Express Computer

Vertiv releases White Papers addressing the Changing Data Center Infrastructure

Vertiv has published three new white papers on critical data center infrastructure topics. The papers cover prefabricated modular design innovation, non-raised floor cooling strategies, and the potential for fuel cells as an alternative to traditional diesel generators. Global data center operators must balance growth and the need to add capacity quickly with the corresponding increases in energy and water consumption as they build out increasingly complex, hybrid networks leveraging enterprise, cloud, and edge applications to meet skyrocketing consumer demand. The new Vertiv white papers address these issues as well as some future strategies that data center operators should consider.

Water Cooling Solutions

For decades, it was widely assumed that data center operators needed to use raised floor environments to allow for more efficient cooling of technology. However, data centers are becoming denser, with more compute being placed in densely packed areas to support big-data analytics and other digital workloads. This places additional demands on cooling systems, which must protect these hot-running, often mission-critical workloads. Read Chilled Water Data Center Cooling for Non-Raised Floor Applications to learn more.

Prefabricated Modular Data Centers

Vertiv anticipates a continuing shift toward greener infrastructure in the form of prefabricated modular data center designs. Standardization will become the default approach not only for the enterprise, but also for hyperscale and the network’s edge, ranging from modular components such as power and cooling modules and skids to full-fledged prefabricated facilities. Read The Next Step in Prefabrication: Hybrid Design in Hyperscale Data Centers in its entirety to learn more.

In 2022, Vertiv was recognized as a Sample Vendor for micro data center solutions in two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports for Edge Computing and Midsize Enterprises, and in the Gartner report, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Communications.

Better Fuel Efficiencies

As hyperscalers seek greater speed and efficiency, hydrogen fuel cells will be considered as a promising alternative to diesel generators. Vertiv is taking the lead in advancing the effective use of fuel cells to help operators meet their carbon neutral targets. Read Evaluating the Potential of Fuel Cells for Data Center Power to learn more.

Vertiv announced their top data center trends for 2023 in November, with predictions including increased regulation; wide-spread adoption of modular and prefabricated infrastructure; use of alternatives to diesel generators; liquid cooling for high density racks applications; and a focus on edge infrastructure to support the latency and density challenges of 5G and the metaverse.

“Focusing on sustainability and making data centers more energy efficient has been a priority for the industry for many years now”, said Shirang Deshpande, Country Head – Strategic Programs, Vertiv. “At Vertiv, we have always prioritized innovation to ensure our products and solutions align with the business requirements of our customers. Through these white papers, we offer data center providers support and guidance on the latest trends and strategies and how they can positively impact overall business performance.”

