Vi Business partners with Infinity Labs Ltd to introduce Make-In-India SD-WAN solution

Vi Business announced a strategic partnership with Infinity Labs Ltd to introduce a Make-in-India SD-WAN solution as part of its Hybrid SD-WAN portfolio. The collaboration enhances the portfolio by integrating advanced AI-based security features, offering Indian enterprises a robust defence against the growing threat of cyber-attacks and demonstrating Vi Business’s commitment to offering cutting-edge indigenous technology and nurturing innovation.

Stronger security frameworks are crucial for any enterprise to thrive in a digital business environment. Hybrid SD-WAN is designed to provide businesses with solutions like Hybrid Network, Integrated Security, Intelligent Routing, Monitoring, and Analytics.

The partnership with Infinity Labs Ltd will further equip enterprises using Vi Business Hybrid SD-WAN with AI-powered security features to enhance their threat detection mechanisms, automate responses, and safeguard sensitive data more effectively.

Rochak Kapur, EVP, Vi Business, said, “This partnership with Infinity Labs Ltd will allow us to deliver an indigenously developed SD-WAN solution with advanced security capabilities and a robust roadmap for future evolution. This collaboration is about Technology and Make in India infrastructure empowering Indian businesses with the secure connectivity they need to thrive in a digital-first environment.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Vi Business in this significant endeavour.  This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge AI-based network solutions.  Together, we will empower Indian enterprises with an AI-based Secure SD-WAN solution that not only meets their growing business needs but is also locally developed,”  stated Rakesh Goyal, CEO & MD, Infinity Labs Ltd.

