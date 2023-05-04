Videonetics appoints D-RON as an authorised value-added distributor for Singapore & Malaysia

Videonetics, a leader in AI & DL powered Video Management, Video Analytics, Traffic Management and Facial Recognition solutions, has announced a partnership with D-Ron Singapore Pte Ltd, and D-Ron Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to distribute Videonetics products and solutions across Singapore and Malaysia respectively.

Headquartered in Singapore and having more than 18 years of expertise in value-added distribution and serving a vast customer base in Singapore and Malaysia, D-RON is a multi-brand distributor for a wide range of products and services, including IP surveillance cameras, networking solutions, storage, and video management software. With a strong team of training and support specialists, D-RON is committed to delivering the best solutions through an established network of certified channel partners, system integrators, and their customers. This strategic alliance will help Videonetics gain a deeper understanding of customer requirements, and address market trends with their unique and feature-rich AI-powered video management solutions.

On this appointment, Avinash Trivedi, VP of Business Development at Videonetics expressed, “We are delighted to have D-RON as our value-added distribution partner to introduce our indigenous products in the ever-growing markets of the SEA region. As ranked amongst the top 5 VMS providers in Asia, Videonetics continues to increase focus and investment globally by building strong relationships with channel partners & resellers and delivering our state-of-the-art unified solution to them”.

D-RON’s remarkable experience and broad distribution network, coupled with Videonetics product portfolio will strategically position our partnership to penetrate new markets and generate business opportunities from varied verticals, he added.

Ronnie Hun, CEO of D-Ron, added, “We are excited to partner with Videonetics to help businesses unlock the full potential of their video data. By leveraging our advanced machine learning and predictive analytics capabilities, Videonetics can provide its customers with greater visibility and control over their operations, helping them drive business value and achieve their goals. This partnership will add a broader AI powered video solution capability to the D-Ron portfolio of VA offerings”.

Videonetics:

Videonetics’ Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP), powered by indigenously developed artificial intelligence and deep learning engine, is a one-stop integrated video management solution that is also modular in nature, encompassing cutting edge applications such as Intelligent Video Management Software (IVMS), Video Analytics, Traffic Management (ITMS) and Face Recognition Software (FRS). The platform is trained on massive data sets, making the solutions incredibly robust, smart, versatile for all industries and segments. The solutions and products are cloud-ready, cloud-agnostic, ONVIF compliant, OS & Hardware agnostic, scalable and interoperable.

Videonetics has been consistently ranked #1 Video Management Software provider in India, and among the top 5 in Asia (OMDIA Informa Tech 2021). Driven by innovation, wired to ‘Look Deeper’ and committed to making the world a safer, smarter, happier place.

D-RON Singapore:

D-RON Singapore Pte Ltd is a distributor of value-added products. The company is well-known for offering IT solutions, products, and services that aim to improve an organization’s overall efficiency and effectiveness. Since its founding in 2004, the company has expanded to provide a wide range of integrated solutions that add value to its clients.

To find out more about D-RON Singapore Pte Ltd, the distributor partnership with Videonetics Technologies, or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us.