Virtusa acquires BRIGHT, deepening ServiceNow and Splunk capabilities for enterprises acquisition expands Virtusa’s offerings with solutions-based approach for customers

Virtusa Corporation, announced an expansion to its business solutions portfolio through the acquisition of BRIGHT, one of the largest elite partners to ServiceNow & Splunk in EMEA. This acquisition will enable Virtusa to deliver business solutions to its existing customer base and expand its European presence.

With a diverse workforce of ServiceNow and Splunk experts, BRIGHT has a proven track record of building digitalization, security, observability, SecOps, and AI & ML analytics solutions, enabling enterprise transformation for leading global enterprises. Their end-to-end delivery approach, with a focus on consultancy, design, implementation, support, and continuous improvement, allows them to go beyond standard features and build custom solutions to deliver flawless digital experiences.

“The synergies between our team’s end-to-end approach, our focus on innovation, and our commitment to becoming an extension of our client’s teams will solidify us as the partner of choice for digital transformation initiatives powered by Splunk and ServiceNow,” said Santosh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Virtusa.

“We are excited about the strategic acquisition of BRIGHT Consulting as it significantly boosts our footprint in the European market and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our customers,” said Venkatesan Vijayaraghavan, EVP and Global Head – Technology Service Lines at Virtusa. “The synergy between Virtusa and BRIGHT Consulting highlights the importance of our partner ecosystem in driving global digital transformation initiatives.”

The alignment between Virtusa and BRIGHT will ensure that organisations get the most out of their ServiceNow and Splunk investments. Rooted in Virtusa’s Engineering first approach, this partnership will help our clients leverage the best technology in the most efficient way to streamline their operations, solve their toughest business challenges, and achieve bold transformation.

“BRIGHT was looking for a strategic partner to speed up its growth in Europe, and I am positive that joining forces with Virtusa will bring joint opportunities to scale. With our shared values on innovation, trust, and delivering high-quality solutions, I am sure we can make a positive impact on our customers’ business,” said Angel Kanchev, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner at BRIGHT.

The acquisition of BRIGHT will enhance Virtusa’s existing service offerings and capabilities in ServiceNow and Splunk, especially in Europe. Apart from a variety of capabilities across various ServiceNow products, BRIGHT is strong in the legacy to ServiceNow transformation, SecOps, and observability domains. BRIGHT has innovative and industry-centric solutions that complement Virtusa’s strategy to build domain and business-centric solutions. With combined thought leadership and a platform-centric approach, this partnership will provide state-of-the-art solutions for our clients.