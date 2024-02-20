DashLoc introduces DashLoc 2.0, the ultimate hyperlocal discovery platform designed to empower brands with actionable insights and customisable solutions

DashLoc, has announced the launch of DashLoc 2.0, a revolutionary upgrade to its

dashboard platform. Building upon the success of DashLoc 1.0, this new iteration incorporates cutting-edge technology and advanced features to redefine the user experience, empowering brands with actionable insights and customisable solutions.

DashLoc 2.0 represents a remarkable milestone in the company’s journey, leveraging insights gained over the past 18 months to develop a platform that addresses even the most minute challenges faced by brands. With state-of-the-art AI algorithms and advanced ML models, this new version empowers brands to take center stage, leveraging data to shape their future endeavors with unparalleled precision.

In addition, integration with GenAI technology enhances the platform’s functionality and effectiveness, establishing a new benchmark in hyperlocal discovery and growth solutions.

Key features of DashLoc 2.0 include:

 AI-driven review management: Streamlining response generation, summarisation, and automation to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction across diverse platforms.

 Advanced chatbot feature: Offering customised flows tailored to brand interactions, reducing agent costs, and increasing conversion rates by over 26%.

 Intelligent analytics with smart reporting: Generating advanced analytics to facilitate informed decision-making processes.

 Progressive website theme control: Enabling unparalleled customisation of website themes to align with brand identity.

Mr. Gaurav Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO at DashLoc, commented on the launch, saying, “We’re incredibly excited to unveil DashLoc 2.0, a culmination of our relentless pursuit of innovation and user-centric design. The Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of DashLoc 2.0 lies in its seamless blend of advanced technology with user-centric features. With this latest release, we aim to elevate the user dashboard experience as well as leverage a new tech stack for quicker and easier development of advanced features. This transition reinforces DashLoc’s dedication to offering advanced solutions and remaining at the forefront of technology and user expectations. We’re confident that DashLoc 2.0 will transform how

brands engage with their audiences and navigate the ever-evolving complexities of the modern marketplace.”

Notably, DashLoc 2.0’s multilingual features provide a strategic edge, enabling brands to engage effectively with regional consumers. With over 50% of content viewed on Google Discover in Indian languages and a third of Google Assistant users in India utilising it in an Indian language, DashLoc prioritises providing online brand presence to multiple-tier cities. The platform’s multilingual functionalities facilitate effective communication with customers, enhancing brand visibility and engagement. Looking ahead, DashLoc aims to develop a comprehensive 360-degree platform that facilitates brand execution from search to conversion, empowering brands to achieve their business objectives efficiently.