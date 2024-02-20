Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  DashLoc introduces DashLoc 2.0, the ultimate hyperlocal discovery platform designed to empower brands with actionable insights and customisable solutions

DashLoc introduces DashLoc 2.0, the ultimate hyperlocal discovery platform designed to empower brands with actionable insights and customisable solutions

News
By Express Computer
0 11

DashLoc, has announced the launch of DashLoc 2.0, a revolutionary upgrade to its
dashboard platform. Building upon the success of DashLoc 1.0, this new iteration incorporates cutting-edge technology and advanced features to redefine the user experience, empowering brands with actionable insights and customisable solutions.

DashLoc 2.0 represents a remarkable milestone in the company’s journey, leveraging insights gained over the past 18 months to develop a platform that addresses even the most minute challenges faced by brands. With state-of-the-art AI algorithms and advanced ML models, this new version empowers brands to take center stage, leveraging data to shape their future endeavors with unparalleled precision.

In addition, integration with GenAI technology enhances the platform’s functionality and effectiveness, establishing a new benchmark in hyperlocal discovery and growth solutions.

Key features of DashLoc 2.0 include:
 AI-driven review management: Streamlining response generation, summarisation, and automation to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction across diverse platforms.
 Advanced chatbot feature: Offering customised flows tailored to brand interactions, reducing agent costs, and increasing conversion rates by over 26%.
 Intelligent analytics with smart reporting: Generating advanced analytics to facilitate informed decision-making processes.
Progressive website theme control: Enabling unparalleled customisation of website themes to align with brand identity.

Mr. Gaurav Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO at DashLoc, commented on the launch, saying, “We’re incredibly excited to unveil DashLoc 2.0, a culmination of our relentless pursuit of innovation and user-centric design. The Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of DashLoc 2.0 lies in its seamless blend of advanced technology with user-centric features. With this latest release, we aim to elevate the user dashboard experience as well as leverage a new tech stack for quicker and easier development of advanced features. This transition reinforces DashLoc’s dedication to offering advanced solutions and remaining at the forefront of technology and user expectations. We’re confident that DashLoc 2.0 will transform how
brands engage with their audiences and navigate the ever-evolving complexities of the modern marketplace.”

Notably, DashLoc 2.0’s multilingual features provide a strategic edge, enabling brands to engage effectively with regional consumers. With over 50% of content viewed on Google Discover in Indian languages and a third of Google Assistant users in India utilising it in an Indian language, DashLoc prioritises providing online brand presence to multiple-tier cities. The platform’s multilingual functionalities facilitate effective communication with customers, enhancing brand visibility and engagement. Looking ahead, DashLoc aims to develop a comprehensive 360-degree platform that facilitates brand execution from search to conversion, empowering brands to achieve their business objectives efficiently.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image