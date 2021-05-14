Express Computer


VMWare appoints Raghu Raghuram as CEO

VMWare appoints Raghu Raghuram as CEO

News
By Express Computer
VMware has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective from June 1, 2021.

An industry veteran, Raghuram is a strategic business leader who currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Products and Cloud Services at VMware.

Michael Dell, Chairman, VMware Board of Directors said, “I am thrilled to have Raghu step into the role of CEO at VMware. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity and conviction, playing an instrumental role in the success of VMware.”

“Raghu is now in a position to architect VMware’s future, helping customers and partners accelerate their digital businesses in this multi-cloud world,” Dell added.

Commenting on the same, Raghu Raghuram stated, “VMware is uniquely poised to lead the multi-cloud computing era with an end-to-end software platform spanning clouds, the data center, and the edge, helping to accelerate our customer’s digital transformations. I am honored, humbled and excited to have been chosen to lead this company to a new phase of growth. We have an enormous opportunity, we have the right solutions and the right team. We will continue to execute with focus, passion and agility.” 


