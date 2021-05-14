Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Chingari crosses 100k downloads in a week of beta announcement

Chingari crosses 100k downloads in a week of beta announcement

News
By Express Computer
Startup State
0 4
Read Article

Setting a record within just a week of announcing its beta version, India’s fastest growing audio-based social media app fireside has ​successfully ​crossed the milestone ​of over 100k downloads. The success story of the first of its kind app is propelled by its founder’s vision of bringing back intimacy and emotions in social media conversations​,completely revolutionising the way Indians talk online.

Conceptualised and founded by Sumit Ghosh, Aditya Kothari and Ashwat Venkateshan, fireside along with its user-centricity ​also ​comes with a promise of protecting privacy of shared voice conversations.

“The early success of firesides cements our vision of creating a space for audio-​based conversations to instil emotions, intimacy and a sense of belonging among social media users. In today’s time when isolation has become a​ reality, fireside gives a huge ​​support by creating a virtual room to bridge emotional ​and communication ​gaps. The features have been conceptualised​ and curated especially​ to give space to voices, support ideas, allow debates, simplify learning and nurture creativity. We are buoyed by the initial response and believe that fireside’s popularity will continue to grow in ​near future,” ​​said Sumit Ghosh, CEO, Fireside.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

INFORMATION SECURITY CONCLAVE

Join India's Largest Premier CyberSecurity & Attend LIVE sessions by Industry Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image