Chingari crosses 100k downloads in a week of beta announcement

Setting a record within just a week of announcing its beta version, India’s fastest growing audio-based social media app fireside has successfully crossed the milestone of over 100k downloads. The success story of the first of its kind app is propelled by its founder’s vision of bringing back intimacy and emotions in social media conversations,completely revolutionising the way Indians talk online.
Conceptualised and founded by Sumit Ghosh, Aditya Kothari and Ashwat Venkateshan, fireside along with its user-centricity also comes with a promise of protecting privacy of shared voice conversations.
“The early success of firesides cements our vision of creating a space for audio-based conversations to instil emotions, intimacy and a sense of belonging among social media users. In today’s time when isolation has become a reality, fireside gives a huge support by creating a virtual room to bridge emotional and communication gaps. The features have been conceptualised and curated especially to give space to voices, support ideas, allow debates, simplify learning and nurture creativity. We are buoyed by the initial response and believe that fireside’s popularity will continue to grow in near future,” said Sumit Ghosh, CEO, Fireside.
