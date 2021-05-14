Express Computer


GS1 India achieves ISO 27001 certificate

News
By Express Computer
GS1 India, the global supply chain standards organisation, has announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, the most widely recognised international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems.

The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that GS1 India has met international standards in ensuring the integrity of their Information Security Management System (ISMS). To attain certification, GS1 India’s security compliance was validated by an external auditing agency URS Certification (UK Accreditation Service) after assessment of its ISMS policies and their implementations.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant and incredibly important accomplishment, it re-emphasises GS1 India’s commitment to securing the confidentiality and integrity of product information in our cloud-based repository (DataKart). This certification underscores our commitment towards ensuring that our subscriber’s product data is treated with utmost security and privacy. We will continue to enhance our cyber security controls and practices to the highest of standards,” said S. Swaminathan, CEO, GS1 India.


