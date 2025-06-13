Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Volvo Cars and HCLTech collaborate to drive engineering transformation

Volvo Cars and HCLTech collaborate to drive engineering transformation

News
By Express Computer
0 11

HCLTech as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services. Volvo Cars has been at the forefront of automotive innovation for many years and has set out to shape the future of mobility with strong ambitions on sustainable growth, as it seeks to offer clients the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.
Drawing on an established relationship in digital and PLM services, this agreement significantly expands HCLTech’s role to cover the delivery of end-to-end engineering solutions at scale. The strategic collaboration will see the company support Volvo Cars’ engineering future ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.
“We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey,” said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe. “HCLTech is investing substantially in nextgen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow.”
Tagra added that the partnership cements HCLTech’s position as a strategic engineering partner of choice for global automotive leaders, as more executives recognise the potential of its solutions to help unlock the future of mobility.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image