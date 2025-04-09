Vritti Solutions expands global presence with launch in the UAE

Express Computer

Vritti Solutions Ltd has expanded its global footprint with its revolutionary suite of IT products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Having delivered cutting-edge digital solutions across diverse sectors in India, the company is expanding its overseas footprint by making inroads in one of the fastest-growing, tech-forward markets globally.

Central to the expansion is the Ekatm Suite of enterprise solutions that includes Ekatm ERP, Ekatm CRM, Ekatm WMS, and Ekatm Work, and Simlify Practice, a practice management software for CA firms. Ekatm means unity and coming together, underscoring the need to centralize organizational data and optimize operations through a robust, unified digital system. The suite is customized to meet the rising needs of industries like manufacturing, automobile, retail, pharmacy, banking, healthcare, etc., among others that see unique challenges and need customized, scalable IT solutions.

Ekatm stands out in the competitive IT landscape in terms of a range of salient features. Based on a modular and scalable architecture, the suite enables businesses representing different industries to implement individual modules based on their real-time needs while remaining flexible to scale and integrate more tools when needed. The suite of products also features stringent security protocols, automated software updates, AI integration, a dedicated test and training environment, and detailed reporting functionalities to bolster data-driven insights.

With over 10,000 satisfied customers all over India, Vritti Solutions remains at the cusp of technological advancement by optimizing its products with the principles of Industry 4.0 for its Warehouse Management System, Ekatm WMS.  Over the years, the company has bagged numerous appreciations for its consistent performance and innovation, like Best Innovation in Logistics at the IAMAI Awards 2022, Best ERP Solutions of the Year at the Indian ISV Awards 2019, SMC Pro Logistics Service Providers Award in 2016, and Microsoft Award for Rural Innovation in 2007.

Speaking about the company’s entry into the UAE market, Mr. Veerendra Jamdade, Founder & CEO, said, “We are excited to introduce Vritti Solutions to the UAE. Our strong, modular, and secure IT solutions are devised to aid organizations in the region to optimize their operations, gain real-time insights, and stay viable in a rapidly evolving business landscape.”

