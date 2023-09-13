We are committed to democratising accessibility of cutting-edge AI, AR & digital tech in retail industry: Tanuj Mishra, India Country Head, Perfect Corp

Perfect Corp. the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced the launch of the new Skin Type Detection technology, powered by AI. During a recent conversation with Express Computer, Tanuj Mishra, India Country Head of Perfect Corp. talked about how Perfect Corp. aims to revolutionise the Indian beauty market with AI/AR solutions, offering personalised shopping experiences for all, bridging urban-rural gaps, and empowering small businesses to compete with industry giants.

Some edited excerpts from the interview:

1. What are some of the opportunities your company sees in the Indian market?

Perfect Corp. is devoted to transforming the shopping experience for Indian consumers, as the premier provider of SaaS AI and AR solutions in beauty and fashion tech. Our focus is on crafting seamless, hyper-realistic, and omnichannel experiences that transcend conventional boundaries. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, we provide interactive, sustainable, and outcome-driven AI/AR virtual try-on solutions. These seamlessly integrate into the platforms of Indian beauty and fashion brands, retailers, and e-commerce websites. Through strategic partnerships, we empower these entities to reimagine their platforms, granting users deeply personalised shopping experiences.

We cater to businesses of all sizes, from small ventures to large enterprises, offering AI & AR-powered beauty and fashion tech solutions. Through strategic alliances with Indian brands, we aspire to extend our cutting-edge AR/AI-enabled shopping experiences to every corner of the nation, including Tier 2, Tier 3 towns, and villages. Regardless of location, armed with a smartphone and internet connection, shoppers can effortlessly access brand platforms, virtually try on products, and shop confidently.

2. As the Country Head for India, what key insights or trends have you observed in terms of the intersection between beauty, technology, and consumer expectations within the Indian context?

In my 5-year-plus journey with Perfect Corp, I have observed a significant shift in how beauty brands want to engage with their consumers and our technology is playing a crucial role in helping them offer personalised shopping experiences through our cutting-edge hyper-realistic shopping experience from solutions like:

Makeup VTO and Looks VTO

AI Skin Diagnostic Tool

AI Smart Shade Foundation finder

AR Nails VTO

AR Hair Color Try on

AR-enabled makeup tutorials

We’ve made significant strides, moving beyond the e-commerce boom to an era powered by AR/AI solutions. The widespread adoption of smartphones and the advent of 5G, coupled with affordability, have ushered in a new realm of possibilities for brands. Now, they can reach far beyond the traditional Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, extending their influence to the depths of the emerging cluster region.

Consider a millennial hailing from a small town – someone who aspires to experience makeup or skincare products from renowned stores like Sephora or flagship brands.

However, the absence of a physical retail presence poses a challenge for them to personally sample these products. This is precisely where Perfect Corp. steps in, offering these discerning users, armed with a smartphone and purchasing power, the ability to virtually try out these products in an astonishingly lifelike manner through AI/AR technology. With newfound confidence, they can proceed to make informed purchases.

As we navigate this new landscape, Perfect Corp. is at the forefront, bridging the gap between aspiration and accessibility, revolutionizing the shopping experience for every stratum of society.”

3. What exciting future plans does Perfect Corp. have in store for the Indian market, and how do you envision contributing to the beauty and technology landscape?

At Perfect Corp., we are dedicated to bridging the gap and democratising the beauty and fashion shopping experience for all, regardless of their geographic location, ensuring that every individual in India can enjoy a personalised and accessible shopping journey.

Our mission is to extend our reach further and cater to the innovation needs of various industries, including jewelry, salons, medspa clinics, and the broader beauty and personal care sector.

Perfect Corp. recognizes that the future of beauty brands relies on embracing advanced technologies. Through our small business program, we are committed to democratising the accessibility of cutting-edge AI, AR, and digital technologies within the retail industry. By doing so, we empower small woman-owned cosmetics firms to elevate their customers’ shopping experiences, ultimately driving enhanced customization, engagement, and sales.

With our state-of-the-art solutions, these businesses can offer their customers immersive and personalised virtual try-on experiences, fostering deeper connections and boosting overall satisfaction. By leveraging our technology, these small beauty firms can level the playing field and compete on equal footing with larger industry players, harnessing the power of innovation to fuel their growth.