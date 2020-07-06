West Bengal Govt’s Dept of IT and Electronics launches android app for easy scanning and storing of documents

Read Article

The Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Govt. of West Bengal takes this opportunity to announce the release of beta version of SelfScan, an android-based mobile scanning app for easy scanning, sharing, storing of documents, anytime, anywhere across the globe.

The Department is sure that such an app will benefit the public at large, without sharing user data and bothering them with advertisements. SelfScan makes it simple and easy to digitize, convert, retrieve, edit, protect and share all kinds of documents, thereby facilitating the process of collaboration. Any user having an Android phone may avail it. iOS version is also scheduled to be launched soon.

The SelfScan app is released today in the public domain on 06.07.2020 by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Smt. Mamata Bandyopadhyay at a press conference at Nabanna, the Administrative Headquarters of the State.

Following are the key features of the app:

* An android app. Any Android smartphone user may use it seamlessly.

* An absolutely free app with no registration and Incorporates various premium features of other mobile scanning apps.

* Easy installation

* Absolutely free from spyware! No Cookies! No prying into personal data! No spoofing! No phishing! No third-party interference! As a design principle, no user data is collected. Data stays with the user! No storing of data in any server. Works in off-line mode. No internet required for using all its features

* OCR facility available for English text. OCR facility for Bengali, Hindi and other Indian languages will be extended in future

* Multi-page scanning facility available. Sorting and shuffling of scanned pages gives user an added advantage

* Scan quality may be fixed as per user requirements. Auto-crop and auto-edge detection facilities available.

* Password protection facility of important and confidential documents to be made available shortly.

* Developed entirely in-house by the Dept. of IT&E, Govt. of West Bengal.

* User Data remains at User Device and hence is undeniably remains private!

Beta version of SelfScan app developed by IT Dept is now available for download at amazon play store— https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08CD2YRCH and on

Samsung Galaxy app store at the following URL:

http://apps.samsung.com/appquery/appDetail.as?appId=com.ditewb.safe.selfscan

It would be available shortly at Google play store where it is under review.

The bilingual website for the SelfScan app can be accessed at https://selfscan.nltr.org

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]