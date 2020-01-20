Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos had a gala time on his one-on-one with Bollywood heartthrob Shahrukh Khan and renowned director Zoya Akhtar. While he did speak about a lot of things that would inculcate some business interest, he also spilled the beans on how he considers stress to be a derogatory ingredient in life. When asked, if a CEO’s work life is stressful, Bezos opined that it’s quite the opposite exactly. In fact, CEOs must delegate their stress to their subordinates.

Well, that is some deep thought, isn’t it?

Cold Shoulder From The Government

While the Union Government hasn’t been proactive in meeting the tech mogul, but it seems that Bezos found out his way to interact with his Indian customers, through an open letter on his website.

To quote him,

“I’m excited to share that we will invest an incremental US $1 billion to digitise micro and small businesses in cities, towns and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before.”

That said, a national publication reported that Amazon has parternered with thousands of kirana stores across pan India. These points would now act as delivery centres.

Here’s a tweet from Bezos’ Twitter profile

It’s a well known fact that the youth of today, are the leaders of tomorrow. For the young peeps, Bezos has a perfect roadmap crafted.

For The Youth Exclusively

Bezos in his all enthusiastic smile says that everyone on earth, has the same amount of time. The trick lies in using the time judiciously. For the young fellows, and wannapreneurs, his list was a little touching.

Always work on something you are passionate about, if you don’t love your work, you’re never going to be great at it

Think about choices, it’s your choices that construct your life

You can choose a life of ease and comfort, or you can choose a life of service and adventure. Which one of those, when you are 90 years old, are you going to be proud of?

Lastly, What To Do When Plan A Fails?

An enigmatic Zoya Akhtar and SRK asked Bezos whether he has a Plan B in life, or does he get deterred if his Plan A doesn’t work out for a reason. Initially, Bezos said that he wanted to become a software programmer if Amazon wasn’t as successful as it is today.

However, he corrected it quickly and said that he doesn’t actually have a Plan B. He further said that if you further have a Plan B, then it de-focusses you from your Plan A. In fact, people’s Plan B is to ensure and constantly strive for making Plan A work, thus leaving no stone unturned. This speech of his left the audience amazed, and of course, there were widespread applauses to support. Of track, even SRK was left speechless for a while!

Image Source: YouTube

