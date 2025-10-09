Wibmo launches ‘Intelligent Authentication Suite’ to redefine digital payments security

Express Computer

By Express Computer
At Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, Wibmo, a PayU company, unveiled its Intelligent Authentication Suite, a comprehensive solution designed to modernize digital payments authentication for banks and merchants. The suite integrates Web Passkey, Merchant-In App, and Bank In-App authentication technologies, offering secure, scalable, and frictionless transactions.

Moving Beyond OTP

OTP-based authentication, long a standard in digital payments, faces challenges like delivery failures, delays, and vulnerabilities to sophisticated fraud, leading to lost sales for merchants and operational costs for banks. Wibmo’s suite addresses these issues, enabling a shift to biometric-first authentication while complying with RBI’s new risk-based authentication guidelines.

“Our Intelligent Authentication Suite delivers the benefits of two decades of expertise in digital payments, pioneering the move from OTPs to advanced biometric-first technology in India,” said Shailesh Paul, CEO, Wibmo.

Key Solutions

Wibmo Passkey (in collaboration with Mastercard):
A phishing-proof, biometric-based solution using fingerprint, Face ID, or PIN. Transactions complete in under 12 seconds—around 80% faster than traditional OTP flows. Public key cryptography ensures the private key stays securely on the user’s device.

“By integrating Mastercard’s global security with Wibmo’s authentication expertise, we’re enabling a faster, safer, and more intuitive biometric-first experience,” said Satya Padhiary, VP, Business Development, South Asia, Mastercard.

Flash Pay – Merchant In-App Authentication:
A plug-and-play solution enabling secure in-app payments in under 10 seconds via biometrics, with OTP fallback. It enhances user verification, boosts approval rates, and improves customer satisfaction and repeat engagement.

Smart Orchestration Engine & Bank In-App Authentication:
Wibmo’s Smart Orchestration engine intelligently selects the optimal authentication method based on risk assessment, merchant requirements, and user behavior. Bank In-App authentication via SDK/API allows users to complete transactions directly within their banking apps, streamlining the payment journey.

By combining speed, security, and compliance, Wibmo’s Intelligent Authentication Suite sets a new benchmark for digital payments in India and globally, empowering banks and merchants to deliver safer and more seamless customer experiences.

