WileyNXT launches new programs with IIM Lucknow

WileyNXT, India’s leading innovative learning solution built to bridge the skill gap, in collaboration with IIM Lucknow, one of India’s top business schools, announced the launch of the Data Driven Product Management course. It is the only Executive Education Program to converge Product, Marketing, Development and Scale Up Strategy across product lifecycle with Data Analytics and Design Thinking. The 6 months of intensive experiential learning is meant to provide learners with an effective and action learning approach, one that outcomes in significant solutions to meaningful problems.

WileyNXT has made this course for young product managers, product, marketing and business leads, team members, and technology professionals who drive business capacities, and managers of product design, success and transformation. This program will offer a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIM Lucknow along with Executive Alumni Status to the participants.

“As advanced product innovation and customer experiences become the fulcrum of success in the current corporate ecosystem, India’s IT industry faces a fundamental challenge – the dearth of product managers.” said, Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India. He also said, “India has only 20,000 product managers compared to an estimated 1.8 million product managers in the US alone. This has fuelled the demand for skilled product managers who are able to build innovative business models and drive technology innovation for competitive gain. Wiley NXT’s innovative learning solution aims to make managers of today, leaders of Industry 4.0. With this collaboration, we hope to bridge the gap between morphing workplace needs and workforce skilling.”

The cutting-edge curriculum is developed by top faculty at IIML and Wiley program architects David Fradin, Wiley Author and Product Management Expert with decades of experience of working with companies such as Apple, HP and consulting and training in Cisco and other top tiers corporates as well as start-ups and Bala Girisaballa, President Techstars and Wiley Innovation Advisory Council member. The program focusses on critical thinking, intensive learning, and industry-led orientation with valuable insights from 50+ business, emerging tech and product leaders of Wiley Innovation Advisory Council. The program will also have various industry experts taking masterclasses to bring business context to the classroom.

According to David Fradin, “About 40% of all new products fail in the marketplace representing a waste of over a half trillion dollars or more worldwide. It is because the same mistakes are made over and over again. The IIML-Wiley Data-Driven Product Management Program is designed to teach what it takes to have product success. I am proud to have the program based on my framework in my Wiley published book “Successful Product Design and Management Toolkit” and advice as the WileyNXT Program Architect. This core framework for the program builds on my over 50 years of experience with hundreds of products and services for BtoB and BtoC.”

Professor Rajeev Kumra, Faculty, IIM Lucknow and Program Director of the IIML– Wiley Executive

Program in Data Driven Product Management said: “At IIM Lucknow, our goal is to make managers of today, future ready leaders and we share this vision with WileyNXT. The data driven product management program deals with a whole gamut of product marketing strategies driven by qualitative research, design thinking and analytical skills. In the post-covid world, digital is going to be a game changer, we need to acquire skills right from how to win a consumer to market segmentation to consumer positioning and this will be only possible through data driven strategy. The learners will be skilled to do analysis, be adept to design thinking and cultivate growth mindset, all of which is critical for the success of a product.”

The program aims to help product managers harness the multiple skill competencies that are needed for developing and managing successful products in a post-covid world, along with skills for mining data for effective decision making and design thinking for complex problem solving, leading to better innovations and product success. The course also sets the foundations for machine learning and how it can be applied for product success.

