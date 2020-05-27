Wipro Churns Out As A Leader In Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant

Read Article

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. The report authored by Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, and Brandon Medford was published on May 4, 2020.

“By 2025, more than 80% of public cloud managed and professional services deals will require both hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities from the provider, up from less than 50% in 2020” notes Gartner.

According to Gartner analysts – “This Magic Quadrant is focused on MSPs that have deep technical expertise with hyperscale providers, effective cloud management platforms (CMPs), and managed services that leverage automation, where possible”. “The MSPs must also possess the ability to deliver cloud-optimized solutions, regardless of whether a customer is deploying new cloud-native applications or migrating legacy workloads from an existing traditional data center. This depth of expertise and technical integration, including exploiting the API-enabled automation of hyperscale providers, distinguishes these MSPs from data center outsourcing (DCO) providers.”

The report further highlights- “In the context of this Magic Quadrant, MSPs are expected to deliver three pillars of capabilities: a CMP, professional services (consulting, implementation and ongoing advice) and managed services. All three pillars must address the needs of customers exercising either or both traditional and cloud-native use cases.”

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President – Cloud Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to be positioned as a ‘Leader’ in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. We believe, this recognition establishes our thought leadership in crafting and delivering next generation cloud solutions. Enterprises can reimagine their transformation journey through our ‘business first’ strategy and ‘industrialized solutions’ approach leveraging Wipro Cloud Studios.”

