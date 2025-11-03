With 92% AI Adoption, India Surges Ahead: BCG Study

Across Asia Pacific, workers are embracing AI faster and with more enthusiasm than anywhere else in the world. Yet, this surge comes with rising anxiety about what it means for the future of work.

BCG X’s latest report titled “AI at Work: Is Asia Pacific Leading the Way?”, reveals how employees across nine markets in Asia Pacific are both optimistic and fearful about the rise of AI, offering a nuanced snapshot of the region’s workplace transformation.

“India’s AI adoption rate, the highest in Asia Pacific, signals not just enthusiasm but readiness for the next phase of transformation. What’s unique about India’s journey is the confidence of its workforce and the strength of its leadership engagement, with 58% of frontline employees receiving clear guidance on AI use, nearly double the regional average, creating fertile ground for scaled, responsible innovation. This report offers a clear view of how organizations can move from experimenting with AI to truly re-imagining their operating models. For India and the region, the opportunity now is to design this transformation deliberately, building governance, skills, and structures that turn AI’s promise into measurable enterprise and economic value.” Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG X, BCG

Key findings include:

· Asia Leads in AI Adoption: 78% of APAC employees use AI regularly, compared with 72% globally, making the region the world leader in workplace adoption.

· Frontline momentum: 70% of frontline employees in APAC use AI weekly or more, compared to just 51% globally, evidence of a bottom-up culture of experimentation.

· Optimism meets fear: While 60% of employees in APAC feel positive about AI’s impact (vs. 52% globally), 52% also fear job loss due to AI.

· Still early days for AI agents: 73% of APAC employees believe AI agents will be important in the next 3–5 years, only 33% have a proper understanding of what they are.

· Governance Gap: 58% of employees would use AI tools even without company approval, underscoring the urgency for governance and oversight.

· Leadership impact: Clear leadership support increases AI optimism and job security, yet only 31% of frontline workers say they experience it.

India’s 92% AI adoption rate — the highest in Asia Pacific — reflects not just enthusiasm but readiness for the next phase of transformation. The country’s journey stands out for the confidence of its workforce and the active engagement of its leadership, together creating fertile ground for scaled and responsible innovation. The findings highlight that the next opportunity for India and the region lies in moving from experimentation to true reinvention — building the right governance, skills, and structures to translate AI’s promise into measurable enterprise and economic value.