With A Surge In Demand, bigbasket Sets Out To Hire Delivery Executives And Warehouse Staff

With A Surge In Demand, bigbasket Sets Out To Hire Delivery Executives And Warehouse Staff

The brand aims to not only deliver orders timely and seamlessly but also ensure that it provides employment to those who require it the most during this crisis

News
By Express Computer
With India entering the second week of lockdown, bigbasket continues to see a large increase in demand. However, the company is facing a shortage of warehouse and delivery staff to service this demand. At the same time, there are many people in need of employment at this difficult time. Therefore, bigbasket is stepping up its recruiting efforts for delivery executives and warehouse staff so that it can serve more customers while also providing employment to people.

 Speaking about this, Ms. Tanuja Tewari, Vice President-Human Resources, bigbasket, said, “We have been experiencing unprecedented demand right from day one of the lockdown and had even restricted access to the website to existing customers only initially. Our teams have been working round the clock to tide over this issue so that customers can place orders as usual and seamlessly receive them. However, with many workers staying home or going back to their villages and towns, we now require people to service this demand. This is why we are hiring delivery and warehouse personnel, and this will work two ways. We will be able to service more customers and also provide employment to those who need it the most at the moment.”

bigbasket’s offering to delivery and warehouse personnel is two-fold. First and foremost, the company provides a safe working environment. Apart from disinfecting and sanitizing warehouses, delivery crates, and other equipment on a regular basis, the company has provided gloves and masks to employees, and does regular thermal scanning of delivery and warehouse staff to ensure everyone’s safety. In addition, it has shifted to cashless payments to ensure the safety of both customers and delivery executives. The company also has permits/passes from government authorities to ensure that its employees have safe passage for their work. Second, the company provides an attractive salary and benefits package including health insurance, which helps at this difficult time.


