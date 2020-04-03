With the surge in contactless payments amid the COVID-19 outbreak, how will you keep your money secure and safe?

Speed and convenience have rapidly shaped the future of digital payments in India. The Government has taken multiple initiatives to encourage people to move towards digital payments and move India towards a less-cash economy. While the number of digital transactions have picked up, people are still apprehensive about using these methods in order to transact. But with the outbreak of COVID-19 and with the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, contactless payments is an ideal way to transact.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also recommended “contactless payment methods” whenever possible, to avoid spreading the virus. This should be considered an opportunity for India to move towards adopting digital mode of payments.

Unfortunately, fraudsters are also keeping pace with the growth of digital payments, and are on the look- out for weaknesses to exploit. It is extremely crucial for us to understand the numerous fraudulent vulnerabilities associated with digital payments and take necessary actions.

There are multiple ways to avoid these frauds and keep your money secure and safe.

∙Never install or use applications and apps other than the officially recommended ones: Post demonetization, a lot of these fraudulent apps came into being. It is critical that one doesn’t install or use such applications which can trigger fake transactions or even skim data from their device. It is best to download only popular apps and mobile wallets.

∙Do not fall for spoofing where the websites whose names “sound” similar to the real ones: There are hundreds of spoof websites or web pages tricking customers looking for help to reveal their account or card details. For instance, irdaionline.org is not the official website of IRDAI, but it poses as one.

∙Never click on Phishing SMSes: Phishing is the most common type of fraud for wallets and all online transactions. Never provide login credentials or other details on an email / SMS regardless of the context of the conversation in an email. Do not click on links in any SMS received unless you are convinced it is from a trustworthy source such as your banker. Such URLs often promise cashback, income tax refunds, and even purport to be from government agencies such as EPF.

∙Never give out your OTP or PIN or password: This is the most common type of fraud which a lot of people fall prey to. Banks or Credit Card Companies or any such trustworthy agency will never have to ask you for such details. Instead, they would use IVR or some such system to eliminate interference and fraud to anyone who calls and asks, even if they are known to be from a trustworthy agency.