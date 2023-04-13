Women in Cloud join forces with Veeam India to enhance diversity and inclusion in cloud data management

Women in Cloud (WIC) and Veeam Software India, a leader in Modern Data Protection, are pleased to announce their partnership to enhance diversity and inclusion in the field of cloud data management. Through this partnership, WIC and Veeam India will work together to promote intellectual development among women, develop influence in cloud data management, and enhance workforce capacity through micro-credentialing.

According to recent statistics, only 26% of computing jobs in India are held by women, and in the field of cloud data management and security, women are even more underrepresented. WIC and Veeam India are committed to changing this by creating a more inclusive and diverse ecosystem in India for cloud data management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Veeam India to promote diversity and inclusion in the field of cloud data management,” said Chaitra Vedullapalli, President and Co-Founder of Women in Cloud. “At Women in Cloud, we believe that diversity drives innovation and that unlocking the full potential of our workforce requires creating a more inclusive and diverse ecosystem. By working together with Veeam India, we can help create a more level playing field for women and underrepresented groups in cloud data management, and drive innovation that unlocks economic access and benefits for everyone.”

The WIC and Veeam India partnership will focus on three key areas:

Enhancing workforce capacity through micro-credentialing opportunities with universities and cloud hyperscalers

Developing influence in cloud data management through thought leadership initiatives that advance ESG and DEI narratives

Promoting intellectual development among women through executive professional development programming with role model access

“At Veeam India and SAARC Regions, we are firmly committed to fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion to drive innovation and create a better future for all. Our partnership with Women in Cloud is a significant step towards building a more inclusive and diverse cloud data management ecosystem in India,” said Kushagra Sharma, Head of Marketing, Veeam India and SAARC Regions. “Together, we’re committed to creating opportunities for women in tech, upskilling more than 1000 women in FY23, and promoting equity and inclusion in the workplace. By respecting the unique needs, perspectives, and participation of all our employees, we are confident that we can create a more innovative industry for everyone.”

Nisha Tijare, Head of Inside Sales at Veeam India and SAARC Regions, added, “We are delighted to join forces with Women in Cloud to tackle the pressing need for financial inclusion among today’s women. By combining our resources and working together, we envision a more inclusive and innovative tech industry for all. At Veeam India, we are dedicated to proactively promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our collaboration with Women in Cloud is only one of the many steps we are taking to ensure a brighter future for women in tech.”

To get involved in the WIC and Veeam India initiative, individuals and organizations can visit the Women in Cloud website and pledge their support. By signing up, they will join a community of like-minded individuals who are committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive ecosystem in India for cloud data management.