Xerox launches Monochrome Multifunction Printers targeted for SMBs

Today’s small- and medium-sized businesses need efficient printing options that maximize productivity, reduce costs and simplify daily work processes. Committed to help organizations meet this growing demand, Xerox has launched the Xerox B1022/B1025 Multifunction Printers (MFPs).

The black-and-white, all-in-one devices combine the functions of a duplex copier, printer, color scanner and fax1. The B1022/B1025 allows users to produce output on paper sizes up to Tabloid/A3 quickly and cost effectively.

“We continue to drive a strong innovation pipeline, increase our coverage footprint and launch the latest products to cater to the needs of the Indian market,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, Managing Director, Xerox India. “These new MFPs bring together renowned Xerox reliability, mobility and security features in cost-effective devices, making the workplace more productive. The result has been a significant increase in market share across the key segments in our portfolio.”

Key Specifications:

Print speed options at 22/25 ppm with standard duplex printing

Standard Network Printing

Colour Scan

Scan-to and print-from USB drive

AES 256-bit Encryption, SNMPv3, IP Filtering and Secure Print

Optional Wi-Fi with 802.11b/g/n

Exceptional sharpness with 1200 X 1200 Dpi print resolution

Simple, Intuitive and Interactive touchscreen interface1

Everyday functions like scan to email or scan-to and print-from a USB flash drive can be done at the device, and the wireless connectivity option adds the convenience of printing directly from mobile devices. The color touchscreen user interface1 lets users easily interact with the device to quickly complete everyday office printing and scanning tasks. It also includes the Xerox Embedded Web Server that allows users to make changes and monitor machine status – remotely, using an internet browser.

The MFPs are enabled with the latest security features to protect against threats and vulnerabilities. For documents with sensitive or confidential information, the secure print option can be used to hold the job at the printer until a passcode is entered. Print from mobile devices will be available with Apple® AirPrint®, Xerox Print Service and Mopria® Print Service Plug-ins for Android™.

The affordable B1022/B1025 feature space-saving footprint, all-in-one high-speed print and scan – and the mobile print capabilities; the machines are perfect fit for today’s business landscape.

“These products are in a class of their own and deliver everything our small and medium-sized business customer need. Downsized footprint and walkup simplicity deliver true value with many standard features such as Duplex Print, Network print, Color Scan, Adobe PostScript 3 support,” Rishi added.

