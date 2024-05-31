Zeeve RaaS unveils Arbitrum Orbit L3 launchpad with one click deployment

Zeeve, a Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform and an authorised implementation partner for the Arbitrum Orbit rollup stack, has unveiled the ‘Arbitrum Orbit L3 Launchpad.’ This innovative platform allows developers to deploy an L3 Optimistic Rollup DevNet with just a few clicks. Startups can swiftly begin their Rollup projects, effortlessly create and test various chain configurations, and gear up for the mainnet launches.

The Arbitrum Orbit L3 Optimistic Rollup DevNet is fully equipped with essential features, including a Block Explorer, Native Bridge UI, Sequencer, and Ethereum as the default settlement layer, complemented by the Zeeve RaaS dashboard. Additionally, Zeeve provides a range of on-demand third-party integrations such as Celestia, Avail, or Eigen DA for Data Availability, Pyth or Redstone for Oracle services, Axelar or Hyperlane for enhanced interoperability, and Biconomy or Pimlico for Account Abstraction, among others.

Below is the complete list of features for Zeeve’s Arbitrum Orbit-based Rollup Launchpad:

● One-click deployment: Deploy your L2/L3 Orbit chain devNet fully automatedly in a few configuration steps with Ethereum Sepolia (L1) or Arbitrum Sepolia (L2) as the settlement layer, respectively.

● Accounts & Smart contracts—Allow pre-mined accounts, manage the balance for your core wallets, and see the core smart contracts deployed on L1/L2 chains.

● Cross-chain bridging – A dedicated bridge for your Arbitrum orbit chain devnet to perform transactions from UI between the settlement layer and your L2/L3.

● Block Explorer support—With TraceHawk Block Explorer for your Arbitrum Orbit devnet network, you can view blocks, transactions, tokens, and logs for nodes, batchers, proposers, etc.

● Network & node dashboards – View detailed configurations for your Arbitrum Nitro Node(L3), Arbitrum Sepolia(L2), and Ethereum Sepolia Node(L1). Monitor health, see config files, and more.

● RaaS Dashboard — View the chain configurations, smart contracts, wallet balances, system and blockchain metrics dashboards, alerts & notifications, logs, etc.

● On-demand Integrations: Get all the middleware and 40+ business-critical third-party integrations for your optimistic Rollup. Get Bridge, RPC, Block Explorer (default and custom), decentralised storage, Oracles, MPC Wallets, on/off-ramp solutions, developer tools, and more.

● Professional support – From onboarding to 24×7 monitoring and technical support, Zeeve’s team of experienced Blockchain and DevOps professionals is your extended team.

“As we move towards a rollup-centric future, Optimistic rollups are coming out as the hot priority of teams because of their market readiness and battle-tested SDKs, said Dr Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO of Zeeve. “With our Arbitrum Orbit Launchpad, developers can get a rich set of configurations, explorers, analytics, necessary integrations, and a lot more right from the management panel. Though the launchpad currently supports deployment in a DevNet setting, we will expand it soon to support the public mainnet.”

Arbitrum Orbit allows a permissionless path for launching customised, dedicated chains. These chains are deployable, configurable forks of Arbitrum’s L2 Nitro technology stack and have security anchored in Ethereum. They benefit from the same EVM+ compatibility with Stylus, Arbitrum’s upgraded programming environment that adds smart contract support for languages like Rust, C, and C++. Each Orbit Chain can be tailored precisely to its owner’s need with custom throughput, gas tokens, governance, permissioned access control, and modular data availability solutions.

With Zeeve’s RaaS support, transitioning from concept to custom Layer 2 or Layer 3 optimistic rollup chain will become simple through a point-and-click RaaS interface. Additionally, Zeeve has a diverse partner ecosystem consisting of leading data availability solutions, sequencers, decentralised oracles, indexers, account abstraction SDKs, and various other trusted 3rd party tools, available as optional integrations that could augment the capabilities of rollup chains.