Zendesk Expands Microsoft 365 Integration with AI-Powered Employee Service Solutions

Zendesk has announced an expansion of its integration with Microsoft 365, bringing AI-powered employee service solutions to the platform. This enhancement includes two new integrations: Microsoft Agent 365 and Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot, designed to improve the efficiency of support processes for IT, HR, and Finance teams. By embedding Zendesk’s AI-driven service capabilities into the Microsoft 365 environment, the new integrations provide a streamlined, secure, and compliant solution for managing service requests within organisations.

The Microsoft Agent 365 integration is a secure and autonomous platform that manages Zendesk’s AI agents within Microsoft’s ecosystem. This platform leverages Microsoft’s security and compliance tools, allowing Zendesk support tickets to be managed autonomously while ensuring seamless communication between support teams and Microsoft 365 users. The system also integrates with knowledge bases, enabling more efficient access to information and quicker resolution of issues.

The Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot integration brings AI-powered Zendesk support directly into Microsoft 365 applications, allowing employees to submit, track, and manage support tickets without leaving the tools they use on a daily basis. This seamless integration enables employees to check ticket statuses, add notes, and escalate issues, all within the context of their existing workflow, thereby improving the user experience and operational efficiency for support teams.

Craig Flower, Chief Information Officer at Zendesk, highlighted that the collaboration with Microsoft is a significant step towards enhancing the company’s AI-driven automation capabilities for enterprise service. By integrating with Microsoft Agent 365 and Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Zendesk aims to provide businesses with autonomous support capabilities that optimise operations and improve employee service efficiency. This integration addresses the growing complexity of employee service, where IT, HR, and Finance teams are under pressure to deliver faster and more personalised support with limited resources.

Zendesk’s AI-powered Resolution Platform, now integrated into these Microsoft tools, simplifies operations for IT, HR, and Finance teams by reducing friction and enabling faster resolution times. The integration ensures that organisations can scale their employee service operations while maintaining control over sensitive data, thanks to the enhanced security and compliance features provided by Microsoft’s governance frameworks.

The new integration brings several benefits, including increased agent productivity, enhanced security through Microsoft’s trusted tools, and improved scalability through auditable and transparent workflows. These improvements enable organisations to confidently scale AI-driven services while ensuring sensitive information is protected.

Srini Raghavan, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, commented that the combination of Microsoft 365 Copilot’s intelligence with Zendesk’s service platform will enable organisations to resolve IT, HR, and Finance issues in a more streamlined and efficient manner, directly within the tools that employees are already using.

The Zendesk integration for Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for installation from the Zendesk Marketplace starting 21 November 2025.