Zoomcar collaborates with Google Cloud to bring Generative AI at the core of guest, host experience

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has collaborated with Google Cloud to integrate Generative AI (GenAI) and Machine Learning into its platform – enhancing how guests book, hosts onboard, and how Zoomcar ensures safety at scale.

The announcement builds on a period of strong financial and operational momentum for the company. In FY24-25, Zoomcar reported a 44% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, with contribution margin reaching a record 47%, driving approximately $10 in contribution per booking. These gains reflect significant progress in automation, AI-led customer experiences, and operational rigor, many of which are now being further scaled through this deepened technology partnership with Google Cloud.

Over the past three months, Zoomcar has used Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Gemini models to deploy intelligent AI agents across the user journey. These solutions are already delivering tangible improvements in user experience, operational efficiency, and trust on the platform.

One of our standout innovations is Host Assist – a Large Language Model (LLM)-powered AI assistant designed to simplify and accelerate the host onboarding journey. Hosting a car on Zoomcar comes with its nuances, and Host Assist clarifies the process by delivering instant, 24X7 policy-aware guidance 24×7 to prospective hosts. Built on a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework and leveraging Gemini Flash 2.0 model, Host Assist has helped prospective hosts complete their onboarding journey faster — driving a 30% reduction in average onboarding time. By providing on-the-go, real-time query resolution, it eliminates the need for hosts to wait for live interactions with Zoomcar’s Host Success team.

To support hosts beyond onboarding, we’re building a Host Intelligence Engine — an AI-powered platform that delivers personalised feedback and actionable insights to help maximise host earnings and lifetime value. By analysing host behavior, actions, and benchmarking against top performers, the engine offers tailored recommendations on key business levers. We’ve begun with Pricing Insights — providing data-backed suggestions to help hosts price their cars more effectively and improve their earnings.

As part of our broader AI-led efforts to enhance marketplace quality, we’ve also focused on reducing host cancellations — a key factor in guest satisfaction. By leveraging Google Cloud’s Gemini models to analyse host-guest chats and voice calls, we can accurately pinpoint responsibility in cancellation disputes. This enables timely feedback and corrective actions with hosts, leading to improved behavior. This is expected to reduce host-driven cancellations, directly contributing to a better guest experience and repeat rates. Complementing these efforts, we’re also strengthening guest quality — another key pillar of marketplace trust. Leveraging a real-time AI-driven fraud detection engine built on our Customer Data Platform (CDP), we analyse encrypted identity attributes, KYC documents, and selfies to proactively flag suspicious activity. This system equips our operations team with timely alerts and is expected to significantly improve the fraud detection accuracy in future, further enhancing platform integrity and host confidence.

“Generative AI is transforming industries, and Zoomcar is an example of how companies can leverage these tools to create truly intelligent and seamless customer experiences,” said Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India. “We are excited to see Zoomcar’s continued innovation and how their use of Vertex AI and Gemini is setting new benchmarks for efficiency, trust, and personalised interactions in the car-sharing marketplace.”

“Our focus has been to bring GenAI out of the lab and into real-world impact for both our customers and internal customer experience teams. With Google Cloud, we’ve built context-aware AI agents and ML models that are deeply embedded into our workflows that not only drive significant commercial results but also build deeper trust and loyalty with our customers.” said Vishal Ramrakhyani, Head of Product & Engineering at Zoomcar.