Compete big at your own terms, with HPE MSA Storage

As an entrepreneur or an IT decision maker for your organization, you would often contemplate about increasing competition, tumbling business efficiencies and ever-growing storage requirements for your business!! We are living in an era where dynamism is the order of the day and needs as well as expectations of our customers are evolving constantly. And as a decision maker, you often find yourself at the cross roads about keeping up with the changing market dynamics, rising costs, shrinking profit margins and everything else.

This is where HPE steps in to the picture to solve your ever-growing woes about Storage solutions with HPE MSA Storage. With their years of expertise in building & enabling enterprise grade IT solutions for businesses around the world, they bring to you the most advanced storage solutions which are highly customisable to meet the exact demands of your business environment and fits your budget constraints perfectly.

About HPE MSA Storage

With over half a million units deployed around the world, you can invest with confidence in HPE MSA Storage. From best-in-class performance – including hybrid flash for application acceleration – to intuitive setup and management, HPE MSA delivers affordable entry level storage solutions for small and midsize businesses as well as departmental or remote office workloads for enterprise customers.

The HPE MSA family of data storage arrays brings a whole new level of performance to entry level storage. One of the biggest advantages of this storage architecture is that it’s customization capabilities and how it can intrinsically suit the budget of your organization. With 1.6 TB of SSD capacity standard and dynamic tiering built-in, the HPE MSA hybrid flash array is ready to accelerate your applications on-the-go from day one.

With an all-inclusive software suite including snapshots for instant recovery and simple management tools, you can set it up and trust it fully to tackle everything your business environment would throw at it. It provides your control, visibility and customization options till the last mile, so that you have complete peace of mind while handling all kind of challenging scenarios of your business. And when you are ready, the platform keeps up pace with you to grow with you – you can add additional flash capacity, protect investments with data-in-place upgrades and increase flexibility with support for any combination of SSDs and HDDs.

From best-in-class performance – including hybrid flash for application acceleration – to intuitive setup and management, HPE MSA delivers affordable entry level storage solutions for small and midsize businesses as well as departmental or remote office workloads for enterprise customers.

About HPE Intelligent Buy Xpress

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is revolutionizing the focus on emerging businesses with the introduction of JRIT (Just Right IT) a select set of hottest selling products & services. These products include the right features and technology to perform at the speed that your business needs to be competitive—all the while keeping things simple, reliable, and affordable. HPE Intelligent Buy Xpress Options are the ideal solution for any application workload and any IT environment from the smallest SMB site to the largest enterprise datacenter.

Rapid deployment via HPE Intelligent Buy Xpress

Interested in buying and knowing more about the HPE ProLiant Servers? Log on to hpeintelligentbuyxpress.com/ingram . You can also share your contact details and receive a call back within two hours from us.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com