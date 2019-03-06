Data theft case: Hyderabad police issues notice to Google Play

A day after seeking information from Amazon Web Services, city Police probing the alleged data theft case involving an IT firm said a notice had been issued to Google Play as it was also said to have stored the database in its servers. Police also said four teams had been formed to secure owner of the firm IT Grids India, D Ashok, as he ‘failed’ to appear for investigation despite summons and was suspected to have fled to Andhra Pradesh.

“Database is said to be have been stored with the Amazon Web Services and Google Play. We have sent notices to them for production of the database relating to the app,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told PTI.

The Commissioner further said they are also in the process of writing AP governemnt, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) and Election Commission and Registrar of Companies for more details in this regard. He had Monday said a notice had been issued to Amazon Web Services seeking information.

The Cyberabad police had on Saturday registered a case against the company and conducted searches at its office here based on a complaint by a data analyst. He had alleged the company misused personal information and sensitive data of voters in Andhra Pradesh through ‘Seva Mitra’ mobile app used by the ruling Telugu Desam Party. Sajjanar had on Monday said preliminary investigation showed the company got illegal access of various personal and sensitive data of individuals such as Aadhaar, electoral roll, government schemes and voters information related to various political parties which can be misused for illegal purposes.

Searches were held at the IT firms office on March 2 and March 3 and electronic gadgets including central processing units, hard discs and mobile phones, and written documents seized. Through ‘Seva Mitra’ app, data on constituency-wise voters and their affiliation to political parties had been collected, police had said adding the company also had information on details of voter ID and caste details.

The company also got access to the beneficiaries data of the government schemes in Andhra Pradesh and the information was being used to make a profile of voters for various political purposes, they had said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com