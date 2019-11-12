Lack of IT security input in DevOps introduces cyber risk for 72% of companies: Survey

Trend Micro has announced findings from a survey that reveal organisational silos create unnecessary security risk for global businesses. The lack of security involvement in DevOps projects was reportedly creating cyber risk for 72 per cent of IT leaders. In an effort to better understand the DevOps culture, Trend Micro commissioned independent research specialist Vanson Bourne to poll 1,310 IT decision makers in SMB and enterprise organisations across the globe about their organisational culture.

“It’s no secret that developers and security teams have a history of butting heads. We want to help businesses breakdown those barriers by providing technology and solutions that work for developers, IT and security teams. To do that best, we have to understand how the DevOps community and IT security teams collaborate – so we asked them for input directly. Understanding their goals will help us continue to provide solutions that help them do their jobs, and help the end results be secure,” said Steve Quane, Executive Vice President of Network Defense and Hybrid Cloud Security, Trend Micro.

DevOps is a bigger priority today than a year ago for 79 per cent of companies, but 34 per cent admitted security teams are not always consulted in project plans. This is despite 94 per cent of respondents stating that they have encountered security risks when implementing projects.

This challenge is also highlighted in newly published research from ESG, also commissioned by Trend Micro along with other cybersecurity vendors, which states that only 20 per cent of cloud-native application security product purchases for DevOps projects are actually made by IT security teams. To tackle the issue, ESG found that 68 per cent of organisations have, or plan to have, a centralised team to handle DevOps security.

ESG’s survey found only 30 per cent of organizations include a member of their cybersecurity team from the beginning of their software development process. Trend Micro has designed its solutions to help DevOps and security teams operate more seamlessly.

