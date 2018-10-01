Driving innovation in IoT

Unlimit, the only dedicated IoT business unit in India, was launched in 2016. It is spearheaded by Jürgen Hase, CEO, and his team who have an in-depth knowledge of the Indian market. The company has a wide ranging end-to-end IoT offering. “In just two years we have built the first comprehensive IoT offering for the India market right from managed connectivity to device management and application platform to any form of analytics. Unlimit has the best in class partner eco-system for the India market. We have more than 350 certified partners in our ecosystem and offer any relevant service in our focus segments very fast and agile,” says Hase.

Solutions and services

Following are the solutions and services offered by Unlimit –

Unlimit Control: An IoT platform for managed connectivity. Unlimit Control efficiently manages the enterprise centrally by automating the operations, controlling the data consumption, and reducing the overall cost.

Unlimit Enablement allows enterprises and consumers to deploy and integrate a variety of IoT sensors and devices over the wireless network. It simplifies the management and storage of asset data and has a built-in functionality to constantly monitor and diagnose device availability.

Unlimit Insights helps anticipate and pre-empt disruptions, detect liabilities and mitigate risk. The underlying platform leverages big data generated by field deployed sensors and device to develop and advance analytics engine. “The solution is all about designing IoT use cases for various industries in the Indian market. Unlimit Insights based use cases provides device registration, IoT rules, advanced analytics, visualisation, reports and cognitive capabilities,” mentions Hase.

Informing that Unlimit has partnered with established IoT stakeholders such as BSNL, Cisco Jasper, Software AG Cumulocity IoT, and IBM Watson IoT to provide dedicated IoT solutions in the field of automotive, industry 4.0, transport and logistics, Hase states, “This will enable both Indian and multi-national organisations to excel their IoT business with an efficient go-to-market strategy and by scaling business processes with a high-service reliability at low ownership costs.”

Hase mentions that on the enablement side, the company has built sector specific solutions such as Usage Based Insurance for the automotive and financial services, Unlimit Solar and Unlimit Smart Manufacturing for the industry 4.0, and Unlimit TrackLite and Unlimit Sense for the transportation and logistics. “In addition to this, Unlimit has offerings in the Data Analytics space with its predictive modelling and analytics, anomaly detection to name a few. The product and solution portfolio is in line with the market demands and we are adding more to our portfolio moving forward,” he adds.

These businesses of customers get benefited through improved efficiency and generates new source of revenue. “As a one-stop service delivered by Unlimit, our customers are connected to machines, devices, and other things in the IoT ecosystem. The systems can be monitored and controlled in more or less real-time. Access to data anytime, anywhere and conversion of that data into intelligence through analytic tools and predictive service helps our customer reduce downtimes for their respective systems,” explains Hase.

Innovation focus

As part of Reliance ADA Group, Unlimit lives and breathes the founder’s philosophy i.e. “Think Big, Think Fast, Think Ahead … Ideas are no one’s monopoly” every single day, reminds Hase. “In the last two years, we have built an IoT ecosystem comprising of senior leadership team that not only have the vision but also the execution experience of running an IoT organisation. The team that has dedicated 100+ man years of experience in IoT business. We have invested in strategic partnership at a platform level and at an industry level partnership at a product level. From innovation standpoint, we have partnered with the start-ups and universities to implement strong programs such as Unlimit Interthrone and innovation contest,” explains Hase, adding that the result is the first comprehensive IoT offering for the Indian market, right from managed connectivity to device management and application platform to any form of analytics. It is also technology and supplier agnostic, and has quality and quantity certified partner ecosystem in India to help deliver best in class services.

Highlighting the future plans, Hase, who as CEO is responsible for strategic planning as well as the growth and expansion of the company, says, “The next three-year plan is not only to extend our existing strategy but also to build our own new R&D center, formalise center of excellence for data, develop end-to-end security solutions, take our solutions at a global level, and of course grow both organically and inorganically. We are constantly scouting for M&A opportunities in the overall IoT space and Data Marketplace. The three-year strategy is approved and funded by Reliance ADA Group.” Going forward, the company will further deepen its platform capabilities by offering Unlimit Consult, Unlimit Secure, and Unlimit Data. The focus verticals will be expanded as per the market requirement.

“We want to replicate the same benchmark for the next three years that we have achieved in the last two years i.e. grow at a space where no IoT organisation has done before,” asserts Hase.

The Indian market is expected to be anywhere between US$ 10 billion and US$ 15 billion by 2020 and is projected to grow at 28 per cent CAGR from FY16 to FY20. There will be many players in the field, but most of them will be only relevant in their specific domain like devices, connectivity, analytics, etc., not in the area of end-to-end solutions, states Hase, pointing out that Unlimit is growing very fast with a double-digit growth rate and will play a significant role as full supplier for the key relevant markets in India, with an option to be a leader in IoT for India in the next few years.

