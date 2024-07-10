Synergy between IoT and blockchain transforming operational efficiency in the digital age

By Krishnananda R Shenoy, Vice President, Chief Architect, IoT Practice, Infosys

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, IoT (Internet of Things) and Blockchain are making significant strides. These mature and widely adopted technologies are now pivotal in driving operational efficiency and revolutionising business functions. The challenge for enterprises is identifying the best use cases for integrating Blockchain into IoT systems. However, we can learn from the success stories of several industries that have leveraged this powerful synergy and are setting new benchmarks for operational excellence.

The intersection of IoT and blockchain

IoT facilitates automated data acquisition, processing, and analysis through a connected ecosystem of devices. Meanwhile, Blockchain ensures the trust, transparency, and traceability of this data. Together, these technologies automate data collection from devices and secure trustworthy data exchanges within an ecosystem of data providers and consumers.

The synergy between the two technologies is integral to achieving Industry 4.0 goals, including digital transformation, decentralised connectivity, and smart industry advancements. Via this integration, organisations can achieve real-time visibility into production operations, optimise supply chain processes, and enhance overall efficiency.

For example, in manufacturing, IoT sensors provide real-time data on production schedules, quality checks, and machine performance. This data is uploaded to a blockchain, enabling suppliers, buyers, financiers, and logistics partners to access accurate information and make informed decisions. There are several real-world applications that use IoT and Blockchain technologies together to maximise their combined impact.

In regulated industries like pharmaceutical manufacturing, where compliance is crucial, integrating IoT and Blockchain lets companies onboard suppliers to upload raw material info, batch numbers, and quality checks to a blockchain ledger. IoT devices automate data acquisition during manufacturing and storage, ensuring data integrity and transparency.

In smart city ecosystems, local authorities share data with service providers for waste management, traffic updates, and more. Traffic data from sensors can be securely uploaded to a blockchain, where third-party services like food delivery and ridesharing can access it to optimise operations. Logistics companies use IoT systems to gather data on location and handling, which is uploaded to a blockchain ledger to track goods, estimate delivery time, and provide real-time updates.

IoT devices automate data collection from personal healthcare devices and upload it to a blockchain for traceability and providing personalised care with patient consent. In energy, IoT sensors track real-time energy use and production, secured by blockchain, helping providers optimise resources and enable peer-to-peer energy trading.

Farmers can use devices to monitor soil health, weather, and crop growth in the agriculture sector. Blockchain ensures product traceability from farm to table, enhancing food safety and consumer trust, optimising supply chains, reducing waste, and improving yield.

Continued adoption of these technologies promises greater advancements, despite certain challenges.

Data integrity, cost, and security – the three factors that need monitoring

Ensuring data integrity is one of the most significant challenges in integrating IoT and Blockchain. Organisations must ensure that data entering the blockchain is accurate, time-stamped, and authenticated, as Blockchain’s immutability guarantees that once data is recorded, it cannot be altered, ensuring trust.

Implementing these technologies can be expensive, involving infrastructure and service costs, so they must be weighed against the long-term benefits of enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency.

Lastly, organisations in sectors like finance and healthcare may be hesitant to upload sensitive data to public ledgers, but private or permissioned blockchains can address these concerns by restricting access.

AI will impact future trends and innovations

Looking ahead, advancements in AI will further enhance the integration of IoT and Blockchain. AI models and algorithms can be uploaded to blockchains, ensuring traceability and accountability. This synergy will drive innovation across various industries. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry, Blockchain can help detect counterfeit drugs by verifying the authenticity of each batch, improving patient safety and trust. Additionally, AI can optimise supply chain operations, predict market demands, and ensure regulatory compliance, making the entire process more efficient and reliable.

Conclusion

The integration of IoT and Blockchain is enhancing operational efficiency by ensuring data integrity, transparency, and optimised processes. Organisations must evaluate use cases and address challenges to fully realise the potential of these technologies. For tech innovators and business leaders, leveraging this synergy is crucial for achieving operational excellence in the digital age.