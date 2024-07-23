The revolutionary effect of industry 4.0 on manufacturing worldwide

By Ankit Goel, Chief Technology Officer, Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

In the shifting landscape of modern manufacturing, the convergence of Industry 4.0 technologies—IoT, AI, and robotics—is reforming traditional paradigms and shepherding in a new era of efficiency, quality, and workforce dynamics. These transformative technologies are not just enhancing operational capabilities but are fundamentally altering how factories run and compete in the global market.

Embracing AI for business excellence

In the Indian context, a recent PwC India survey found that 54% of Indian companies have implemented AI in their operations; this underlines the tectonic shift in decision-making and data-driven industries (PwC India Research, 2023). Artificial intelligence arms manufacturers with the tools to increase production efficiency, shorten lead times and reduce labour costs with advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms.

The World Economic Forum has pointed to the potential of artificial intelligence to create new levels of productivity and innovation in industry (WEF, 2024). By using predictive AI tools, manufacturers can address errors early, reduce downtime, and facilitate smooth operations.

IoT and connectivity

IoT devices are embedded in production tools allowing real-time data collection and analysis. This integration simplifies maintenance, allowing machines to self-identify and activate alerts before they fail. These practical measures not only increase the reliability of the equipment, but also contribute to significant cost savings over time.

Additionally, the supply chain includes IoT sensor offerings from essential equipment in the market. This transparency enhances inventory management, reduces waste and increases overall efficiency.

Robotics: Redefining productivity

Robotics plays an important role in automating repetitive tasks and boosting human capacity in the factory environment. Collaborative Robots (Cobots) are increasingly entering the production process and operating with workers to increase productivity, speed and safety. This synergy between man and machine not only ups efficiency but also improves the quality of manufactured products.

Manufacturers are investing in technology programs that will enable workers to perform data analysis, artificial intelligence programming and robot maintenance. An emphasis on lifelong learning is not only relevant to future careers, but also ensures that employees remain professional and competitive in this rapidly changing industry.

Future trends

According to Research and Markets, the global AI in manufacturing market is set to hit USD 132.54 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 38.46% (Research and Markets, 2024). This exponential growth underscores the transformative impact of AI on manufacturing operations worldwide, with key players like NVIDIA, IBM, and Intel pioneering advancements in the field.

Artificial intelligence in the manufacturing sector in India will grow significantly and the market is expected to reach 12.59 billion people by 2028 (GlobeNewswire, 2024). The development highlights India’s plans to use artificial intelligence to boost industrial competitiveness and economic growth.

Thus, Industry 4.0 technologies are not just industrial reform tools, they signify a groundbreaking shift towards intelligent, multifunctional and efficient systems. By leveraging IoT, AI, and robotics, manufacturers can achieve greater productivity, improved productivity, and greater efficiency. The imminent challenge now is to develop a skilled workforce that can take full advantage of these technologies, enabling innovation and market competition in

sectors worldwide.