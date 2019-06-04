Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Indian start-up chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019

StartupArtificial Intelligence (AI)News
By IANS
0 4

Bengaluru-based Mate Labs is India’s first horizontal Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up, has been selected to represent India at Google Demo Day Asia 2019. Mate Labs is only Indian start-up that has been selected out of 11 market disruptors in the APAC region.

Google Demo Day Asia 2019 is a platform where start-ups can access world-class mentorship, tech discussions and networking.

“We are stoked to meet other talented teams from all across the Asia region and VCs who will be joining us at the event, and we look forward to all the learning. We are confident that this global recognition will be propel our business forward and help us make deeper inroads into the AI market,” Rahul Vishwakarma, CEO and Co-Founder, Mate Labs, said in a statement.

Mate Labs is horizontal AI start-up that aims to democratise Machine Learning (ML) and bring it to the masses.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link