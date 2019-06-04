Indian start-up chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019

Bengaluru-based Mate Labs is India’s first horizontal Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up, has been selected to represent India at Google Demo Day Asia 2019. Mate Labs is only Indian start-up that has been selected out of 11 market disruptors in the APAC region.

Google Demo Day Asia 2019 is a platform where start-ups can access world-class mentorship, tech discussions and networking.

“We are stoked to meet other talented teams from all across the Asia region and VCs who will be joining us at the event, and we look forward to all the learning. We are confident that this global recognition will be propel our business forward and help us make deeper inroads into the AI market,” Rahul Vishwakarma, CEO and Co-Founder, Mate Labs, said in a statement.

Mate Labs is horizontal AI start-up that aims to democratise Machine Learning (ML) and bring it to the masses.

