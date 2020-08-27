Panel Discussion: The role of emerging technologies in building Smart Cities | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020
Moderator : Arun Moral J, Director, Government & Public Sector, Deloitte
Panelists:
- Hepshibha Rani Korlapti, MD, Bengaluru Smart City
- Amit Sinha, Director, Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Govt of Uttarakhand
- Arun Bothra, MD, Capital Region Urban Transport and CMD, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, Government of Odisha
- Aditya Singh, CEO, Bhopal Smart City Ltd
- Rubal Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited
- Kamal Kashyap, Director Public Sector Sales, HPE
Key Highlights:
- We are creating awareness among people and assuring them of safety: Arun Bothra, MD, Capital Region Urban Transport and CMD, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, Government of Odisha
- Using data modelling, we were able to understand the situation that would emerge: Hepshibha Rani Korlapti, MD, Bengaluru Smart City
- Smart Cities are on a maturity curve and they have a rich amount of data: Kamal Kashyap, Director Public Sector Sales, HPE
- We are using command and control centres as war room to monitor and control the Covid-19 situation: Rubal Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited
- Using ITMS command and control centre, we tracked the essential services vehicles during lockdown: Yogesh Khakre
