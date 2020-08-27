Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSabha  »  Panel Discussion: The role of emerging technologies in building Smart Cities | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Panel Discussion: The role of emerging technologies in building Smart Cities | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Moderator : Arun Moral J, Director, Government & Public Sector, Deloitte

Panelists:

  • Hepshibha Rani Korlapti, MD, Bengaluru Smart City
  • Amit Sinha, Director, Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Govt of Uttarakhand
  • Arun Bothra, MD, Capital Region Urban Transport and CMD, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, Government of Odisha
  • Aditya Singh, CEO, Bhopal Smart City Ltd
  • Rubal Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited
  • Kamal Kashyap, Director Public Sector Sales, HPE

Key Highlights:

  1. We are creating awareness among people and assuring them of safety: Arun Bothra, MD, Capital Region Urban Transport and CMD, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, Government of Odisha
  2. Using data modelling, we were able to understand the situation that would emerge: Hepshibha Rani Korlapti, MD, Bengaluru Smart City
  3. Smart Cities are on a maturity curve and they have a rich amount of data: Kamal Kashyap, Director Public Sector Sales, HPE
  4. We are using command and control centres as war room to monitor and control the Covid-19 situation: Rubal Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited

  5. Using ITMS command and control centre, we tracked the essential services vehicles during lockdown: Yogesh Khakre

