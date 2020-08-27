Panel Discussion: Building a resilient economy in the times of Covid-19 | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020
Moderator: Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group
Panelists:
- Prabhat Malik, COO, Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, Government of Chhattisgarh
- Srinivas Pendyala, Joint Secretary (e-Gov), Department of IT, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana
- Manu Shukla, GM (IT), National Health Authority, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Government of India
- S. V. Srinivas Rao, Chief General Manager (IT), EOC, NTPC
- Navtez Bal, Public Sector Lead, Microsoft India
Key Highlights:
- Telemedicine will be one of the biggest focus areas of the government going forward: Prabhat Malik, COO, Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, Government of Chhattisgarh
- With NDHM, we will be providing Heath ID to all citizens which will be mapped to the entire health history: Manu Shukla, GM (IT), National Health Authority, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Government of India
- The next phase will be about recovering and reimagining: Navtez Bal, Public Sector Lead, Microsoft India
- We haven’t faced a single IT security breach during the pandemic: S. V. Srinivas Rao, Chief General Manager (IT), EOC, NTPC
- We have created a vast startup pool, which helps us leverage technology in a better manner: B V Subramanyam
