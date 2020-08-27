Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSabha  »  Panel Discussion: Building a resilient economy in the times of Covid-19 | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Panel Discussion: Building a resilient economy in the times of Covid-19 | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

VideoDigital TechSabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 0
Read Article

Moderator: Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Panelists:

  • Prabhat Malik, COO, Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, Government of Chhattisgarh
  • Srinivas Pendyala, Joint Secretary (e-Gov), Department of IT, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana
  • Manu Shukla, GM (IT), National Health Authority, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Government of India
  • S. V. Srinivas Rao, Chief General Manager (IT), EOC, NTPC
  • Navtez Bal, Public Sector Lead, Microsoft India

Key Highlights:

  1. Telemedicine will be one of the biggest focus areas of the government going forward: Prabhat Malik, COO, Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, Government of Chhattisgarh
  2. With NDHM, we will be providing Heath ID to all citizens which will be mapped to the entire health history: Manu Shukla, GM (IT), National Health Authority, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Government of India
  3. The next phase will be about recovering and reimagining: Navtez Bal, Public Sector Lead, Microsoft India
  4. We haven’t faced a single IT security breach during the pandemic: S. V. Srinivas Rao, Chief General Manager (IT), EOC, NTPC
  5. We have created a vast startup pool, which helps us leverage technology in a better manner: B V Subramanyam

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.