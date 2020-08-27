Express Computer


Fireside Chat: J Satyanarayana, Chairman, National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) Committee & Kamal Arora, Senior Director, Sales, Dell Technologies | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Key Highlights:

+ A digital foundation based on standards is a must: J Satyanarayana, Chairman, National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) Committee

+ The efforts have to be taken in a public-private partnership mode: J Satyanarayana, Chairman, National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) Committee

+ Dell has been actively engaged in many healthcare initiatives in the country: Kamal Arora, Senior Director, Sales, Dell Technologies

+ The availability of data at the right time, to the right people is the core benefit of National Digital Health Mission: J Satyanarayana, Chairman, National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) Committee

+ The healthcare sector is ripe for transformation at multiple levels: Kamal Arora, Senior Director, Sales, Dell Technologies


