Krunal Patel, Director and Head of Business India and South Asia, TeamViewer | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ Connectivity, Collaboration, Cloud and Cleanliness are 4 pillars of the new normal
+ We have been very relevant in these times due to the remote work environment
+ Centralisation of data and enablement of work-from-home makes TeamViewer a preferred choice for customers
+ We enable remote working without loss of efficiency due to network latency
+ Our platform supports 45 million active devices in a day
