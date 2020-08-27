Express Computer


Krunal Patel, Director and Head of Business India and South Asia, TeamViewer | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Key Highlights:
+ Connectivity, Collaboration, Cloud and Cleanliness are 4 pillars of the new normal
+ We have been very relevant in these times due to the remote work environment
+ Centralisation of data and enablement of work-from-home makes TeamViewer a preferred choice for customers
+ We enable remote working without loss of efficiency due to network latency
+ Our platform supports 45 million active devices in a day


