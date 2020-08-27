Express Computer


Panel Discussion: The role of ICT in overcoming challenges during Covid19 and the road ahead | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

By Express Computer
Moderator : Arun Moral J, Director, Government & Public Sector, Deloitte

Panelists:

  • Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana
  • SVR Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra
  • Ajay Chagti, Special Secretary, IT Department, Government of NCT of Delhi
  • MS Soumya, Secretary, IT Department, Government of Puducherry
  • Debapriya Nandan, Senior Director & Head, Public Sector, Business Development, Oracle India Pvt Ltd
  • Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of West Bengal

Key Highlights:

  1. Covid has not pushed us back; we continue to implement our IT projects: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana

  2. The Maha Parwana platform will facilitate investments and ease of doing business in the state: SVR Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra

  3. Test, Trace, Track and Treat: Technology has supported all four aspects of our Covid response: Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of West Bengal

  4. Security, automation and AI in data management will be part of life in a post Covid world: Debapriya Nandan, Senior Director & Head, Public Sector, Business Development, Oracle India Pvt Ltd

  5. We have developed several applications in a versatile manner to tackle the pandemic: Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of West Bengal

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

