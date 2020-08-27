Panel Discussion: The role of ICT in overcoming challenges during Covid19 and the road ahead | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020
Moderator : Arun Moral J, Director, Government & Public Sector, Deloitte
Panelists:
- Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana
- SVR Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra
- Ajay Chagti, Special Secretary, IT Department, Government of NCT of Delhi
- MS Soumya, Secretary, IT Department, Government of Puducherry
- Debapriya Nandan, Senior Director & Head, Public Sector, Business Development, Oracle India Pvt Ltd
- Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of West Bengal
Key Highlights:
- Covid has not pushed us back; we continue to implement our IT projects: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana
- The Maha Parwana platform will facilitate investments and ease of doing business in the state: SVR Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra
- Test, Trace, Track and Treat: Technology has supported all four aspects of our Covid response: Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of West Bengal
- Security, automation and AI in data management will be part of life in a post Covid world: Debapriya Nandan, Senior Director & Head, Public Sector, Business Development, Oracle India Pvt Ltd
- We have developed several applications in a versatile manner to tackle the pandemic: Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of West Bengal
