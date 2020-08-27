Express Computer


Fireside Chat: Sanjay Dhotre, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Government of India & Som Satsangi, Managing Director, HPE India | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Key Highlights:

Sanjay Dhotre, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics and IT, Government of India

  1. The core vision Digital India divided into three broad aspects – digital infrastructure, governance and services on demand
  2. Collaboration with major private technology players have further strengthened the vision
  3. In the midst of the COVID crisis, the PM call for Atmanirbhar Bharat increased the manufacturing of N95 Mask, ventilators and vaccines initiatives.
  4. The launch of Arogya Setu App was one of the big steps taken

Som Satsangi, Managing Director, HPE India:

  1. In last four years we have seen humongous digital transformation in India
  2. HPE played key roles in providing storage and compute in states egov projects
  3. During Pandemic HPE has launched four OPDs and four test labs in four states
  4. 150 cloud enabled ehealth centres deployed in 20 states

