Fireside Chat: Sanjay Dhotre, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Government of India & Som Satsangi, Managing Director, HPE India | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020
Key Highlights:
Sanjay Dhotre, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics and IT, Government of India
- The core vision Digital India divided into three broad aspects – digital infrastructure, governance and services on demand
- Collaboration with major private technology players have further strengthened the vision
- In the midst of the COVID crisis, the PM call for Atmanirbhar Bharat increased the manufacturing of N95 Mask, ventilators and vaccines initiatives.
- The launch of Arogya Setu App was one of the big steps taken
Som Satsangi, Managing Director, HPE India:
- In last four years we have seen humongous digital transformation in India
- HPE played key roles in providing storage and compute in states egov projects
- During Pandemic HPE has launched four OPDs and four test labs in four states
- 150 cloud enabled ehealth centres deployed in 20 states
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]