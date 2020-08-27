Nitin Varma, Managing Director – India & SAARC, CrowdStrike | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ Digital transformation can’t be achieved without security transformation
+ CrowdStrike tracks over 140 adversary groups 24×7 globally
+ The investment in cybersecurity has grown multi-fold globally
+ Cybersecurity is all about survival of the fastest
+ CrowdStrike Falcon platform is 100 percent cloud native
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]