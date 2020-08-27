Alain Sanchez – EMEA CISO, Senior Evangelist, Fortinet | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ The perimeter has expanded into the infrastructure
+ The core of 5G is the mosaic of various attractive services
+ AI helps in understanding behaviour of users and entity
+ AI offers the ability to analyse web traffic
+ AI has to be integrated in a holistic approach
