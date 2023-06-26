Express Computer

Exclusive Video Interview with Sumoth C, Vice President & Head-Digital, Federal Bank

In a recent video interview segment, Sumoth C, Vice President and Head of Digital Banking at Federal Bank, discussed the bank’s dynamic digital journey and how it has transformed the bank’s traditional branch model. Sumoth explains how the majority of all transactions now occur through digital channels like FedMobile App, the bank’s mobile banking platform, which handles a staggering 1 crore transactions per month. This shift has allowed branch personnel to focus more on providing banking and financial advice to customers rather than just transactional services. Check out the video interview to learn more about their digital transformation journey.

Also Read: https://www.expresscomputer.in/exclusives/federal-bank-leads-the-charge-in-digital-banking-transformation-through-multi-language-platform-and-digital-currency-initiative/99890/

