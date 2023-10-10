Srinivas Srikanta, Senior Atlassian Solutions Consultant, CRG Solutions | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

Srinivas Srikanta, Senior Atlassian Solutions Consultant, CRG Solutions

Topic: Delivering Flawless Services Experiences to Customers with JSM (Jira Service Management)

Key Highlights:

[1] Atlassian Analytics offers simple and flexible ways to visualise data across Atlassian products and other data sources, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of how work is completed by teams

[2] To support the success of your team, Jira Service Management was created specifically for ITSM.

[3] By accelerating digital transformation with a framework designed to scale agile in your organisation, Atlassian and JSM help transform teams.

[4] With a user-friendly service desk and automation for risk assessment and approval routing, the tool streamlines the change intake process.

[5] We offer adaptable alerts and on call management with Opsgenie by Atlassian to accommodate any workflow.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC